Edgar Wright's 2021 Movie Watch List Includes Classics, New Releases and His Own Films

There's not always a correlation between a filmmaker's best movie and the one that was their favorite to make, and Francis Ford Coppola's career is living proof of that. "Apocalypse Now" and "The Godfather" are the two Coppola films that most frequently top lists of the greatest movies of all time. In Sight & Sound's once-a-decade poll, the directors of the world ranked those two films at #6 and #7, respectively, making Coppola the only filmmaker with two titles in the top 10. Yet he made both of those movies under difficult circumstances. Producers almost fired him from "The Godfather," while "Apocalypse Now" nearly broke him, even as it capped his four-movie run of '70s classics ("The Godfather," "The Conversation," "The Godfather Part II," and "Apocalypse Now.")

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO