ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

With Deal Conditions Unmet, Energy Company Liable for $410M In Lawfully Broken Merger

By Ellen Bardash
Law.com
 3 days ago

A pipeline company will be required to pay another $410 million for conditions not being...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Alcoa signs renewable energy deals for Spanish plant

MADRID, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Alcoa has lined up long-term energy contracts with two renewables companies to supply an aluminium plant in northwestern Spain that it has mothballed for two years amid soaring power prices. When the San Ciprian plant in the northwestern Galicia region reopens in 2024, Madrid-based Capital...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Companies#Energy Company#Infrastructure#Energy Transfer Lp#Pipelines
Law.com

Allen & Overy, Gide Helm €5.7B African Transport Acquisition

Gide Loyrette Nouel and Allen & Overy are advising on the €5.7 billion acquisition of Bolloré Africa Logistics by MSC Group, a global player in container transport and logistics. In an announcement, Paris-headquartered Gide said the 100% acquisition comprises all of the Bolloré Group’s transport and logistics activities...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

S&P, IHS to offload units ahead of merger to meet antitrust conditions

Dec 27 (Reuters) - S&P Global (SPGI.N) and IHS Markit (INFO.N) said on Monday they would sell a couple of businesses to satisfy antitrust requirements attached to the $44 billion merger of the financial information providers. S&P Global will sell securities data solutions provider CUSIP Global Services (CGS) to financial...
BUSINESS
Providence Business News

List: Energy Companies

Total number of local full-time employees: 1,933 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401) 680-4838 or write to Research@PBN.com.
INDUSTRY
Inhabitat.com

Largest energy company in the US is monopolizing solar power

An investigation carried out by Floodlight and the Miami Herald has found that the leading energy company in the U.S. is trying to influence energy policies in its favor, hurting the rooftop solar industry in Florida. The investigation says Florida Power & Light, the largest energy company in the country, is pushing policies that will overturn the current rooftop solar power reward program.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
MarketWatch

Cybersecurity Saas company ZeroFox to go public via merger with SPAC in deal valued at about $1.4 billion

ZeroFox Inc., a cybersecurity software-as-a-service company, said Monday it is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation L&F Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an expected equity value of about $1.4 billion. As part of the deal, ZeroFox will acquire IDX, a digital privacy protection and data breach response service company. The new company will be renamed ZeorFox Holldings Inc. and is expected to trade under the ticker "ZFOX." ZeroFox was founded in 2013 to address the security challenges created by a "digital everything" world, said James C. Foster, chairman and CEO. "This rapid digital transformation has made companies vulnerable to attackers, resulting in the highest breach rate the industry has ever seen," he said. The new company will have more than $250 million of cash from the SPAC, as well as $170 million in financing led by Monarch Alternative Capital LP with participation from Victory Park Capital, Corbin Capital, and existing shareholders New Enterprise Associates, Highland Capital, Alsop Louie Partners, Blue Venture Fund, Peloton Equity, Forgepoint Capital and Foster. The deal is expec ted to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
@JohnLocke

Time for Renewable Energy Sources to Face a Reckoning

Bob Maistros writes for Issues and Insights about a long-overdue reassessment of renewable energy sources’ pros and cons. It’s not just that renewables are so intermittent and unreliable that they must be legislated and subsidized; eat up land; will require more storage than physically possible; have nearly bankrupted and blacked out Germany with little emissions improvement; and are doing the same to California and other jurisdictions adopting mandates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

China Mandates State Companies To Reduce Energy Consumption

Chinese authorities have asked that state companies reduce their energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by 2025 compared to 2020 levels as part of China’s plan to have its CO2 emissions peak before the end of this decade. State-controlled firms in China must slash their energy consumption per 10,000...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Law.com

In-House Counsel’s Role in Bridging the Generation 'We' Gap

A new generation of tech savvy, social justice-focused and environmentally aware employee stakeholders are creating recruitment, retention and other employment challenges. A new generation of tech savvy, social justice-focused and environmentally aware employee stakeholders are creating recruitment, retention and other employment challenges. Unlike their predecessors, the “Generation We” cohort of employees (which loosely encompasses Gens Y and Z and even the new “Alphas”) tend to view employment as experimental rather than a long-term commitment. Managing employees with a transactional approach to work and who demand purpose-driven employment creates significant human capital risk. Corporate counsel can play a key role in managing and mitigating that risk, not only in response to the growing ESG disclosure and regulation trends, but as part of the need to design future-proof legal frameworks for the workplace.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
FOXBusiness

Oil may hit $100 in 2022 as US energy independence dwindles

Energy prices exploded in 2021, and 2022 may bring a repeat unless the Biden administration changes its anti-fossil fuel agenda. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.67 +0.15 +0.28%. Canceled pipelines and drilling moratoriums have created a toxic environment for U.S. oil and gas investment. Because of this, the U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy