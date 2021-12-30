Sketch the Sky winner Dec. 30: Elijah Houser

A pack of almost all Black wolves were caught on camera walking on a trail in Minnesota, which happens to be an extremely rare occurrence. According to the International Wolf Center, Minnesota's percentage of black wolves is currently estimated at 1.5 to 2 percent. Also according to the center, wolves with black fur have always been a rare occurrence in northeastern Minnesota. during the late 1960s, Dr. L. David Mech found that 3.6 percent of the wolves he observed were black. However, in places like Yellowstone National Park, about half the wolf population is black.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO