Cars Arrive At Port Covered In Salty Ice After Ship Sails Through Bad Weather

By Mercedes Streeter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA roll-on-roll-off ship recently arrived in Russia with a precious cargo of cars to be delivered to new owners. There was just one problem: much of the ship and its load of cars were encased in frozen seawater. On December 27, Panama-flagged car carrier Sun Rio arrived in Vladivostok,...

