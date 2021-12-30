A Trade Target for the Mariners From Each N.L. West Team

The new year is upon us, and while Major League Baseball is still locked out, 2022 should bring an ample amount of storylines. Here's a prediction for each AL team:. Rutschman makes All-Star roster: The Orioles may not want to bring Adley Rutschman up to start the season, but the 23-year-old is eight months older than Juan Soto and has accomplished all he can in the minors. He also has a legitimate shot to be one of the league's top catchers - a position lacking depth - immediately upon breaking into the majors and will be one reason for Baltimore fans to head back to the ballpark. The Orioles actually have a few players who might be worthy of an All-Star designation in Cedric Mullins and John Means, so it's not like Rutschman will just get in as the sole delegate. He managed to hit 23 homers over 123 minor-league games last year. He'll certainly contend for an AL roster spot if he can keep those slugging numbers up.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO