ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RIPTA data stolen in cyberattack covered more years than first thought

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LU7vK_0dZPylF100

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The security breach of the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) this past summer was more extensive than initially reported, according to a top state official.

In a letter sent Thursday, R.I. Department of Administration Director James Thorsen revealed that the thieves obtained data through “a currently undetermined point in early 2020,” which is five years later than the window of 2013 to 2015 that was initially disclosed.

“However, it is our understanding that RIPTA sent informative letters to all identified, impacted health plan participants,” Thorsen wrote.

The security breach occurred back in August and the stolen information includes the personal details for some state workers who have no ties to the public transit agency .

RIPTA has been sending letters to affected state employees – both current and retired – notifying them that suspected criminals accessed files related to the state’s health insurance billing plan which contained their personal information.

RIPTA cyberattack obtained info on state workers with no ties to transit agency

It remains unclear why RIPTA’s computer system had access to information about individuals who have never worked at the transit agency.

Some of those affected, as well as leaders at the Rhode Island chapter of the ACLU, have expressed frustration that RIPTA waited more than four months after the Aug. 5 attack to begin notifying people that their information was seized. RIPTA says it took until Oct. 28 to determine whose information was compromised.

RIPTA said it would be providing complementary membership to identity monitoring services through Equifax. For people who think they were affected by the hack, but do not receive a letter by Jan. 20, Thorsen urged them to contact a call center at 855-604-1669.

The R.I. Attorney General’s office is actively investigating the security breach.

Eli Sherman and Ted Nesi contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Island ramping up testing in the New Year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s day one of 2022 and state leaders in Rhode Island are ramping up COVID-19 testing. Thousands of appointments were added to state testing sites on Saturday to help curb the spread of the virus. On Thursday, Gov. Dan McKee announced over 3,000 tests were made available across eight different testing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Data Breach#Ripta#Equifax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy