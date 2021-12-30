ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens place OL Tyre Phillips on injured reserve, ending his season

By C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

The Ravens placed offensive lineman Tyre Phillips on injured reserve Thursday, ending the versatile second-year player’s season after 10 games.

Phillips, who entered the year as the starting left guard before taking over at right tackle for injured starter Patrick Mekari, injured his knee during a Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 19. It’s the second time he’s been knocked out this season after being carted off the field with a knee injury in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

A third-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2020, Phillips started eight games his rookie season at right guard. He competed with Ben Powers, Ben Bredeson and fellow third-round pick Ben Cleveland for the left guard spot in training camp and started Week 1 before suffering a knee injury that kept him out five weeks.

Since his return, Phillips has mostly played right tackle for Mekari, who the Ravens signed to a contract extension through 2024 on Thursday . Phillips graded poorly during his time at tackle, ranking 74th out of 84 tackles with a 52.8 grade, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2020, Phillips played 418 snaps and allowed six sacks while earning a 47.1 grade.

With offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James not being added to the 53-man roster by Wednesday’s deadline and Powers nursing a foot injury, the Ravens have just one reserve offensive lineman, Tystan Colon, on the active roster. Centers Jimmy Murray and Adam Redmond, guard-defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie and tackles Jaryd Jones-Smith and David Sharpe are potential practice squad call-ups.

