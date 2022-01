Oregon football and the Pac-12 were winless during the 2021 bowl season as opt-outs plagued teams’ opportunities at winning their respective games. The Conference of Champions did not live up to its name during bowl season this year. The best chance for a win was in the Rose Bowl where the Utah Utes had the Ohio State Buckeyes on the ropes after taking an early 14-0 lead, but the Utes lost their field general Cameron Rising to an injury and were not able to hold on, in the end, losing by a field goal.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO