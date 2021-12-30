ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clancy Brown talks about busy acting career, including ‘Dexter: New Blood’

By Romeo Escobar, Sam Rubin
 3 days ago

Clancy Brown says his wife watches his work first and then tells him whether he should watch it himself.

Clancy stars in “Dexter: New Blood,” which airs Sundays on Showtime.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 30, 2021.

