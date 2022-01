Peer Wellness And Outreach Coordinator For The “Peace Zone” Evansville, IN. Bipolar disorder found me at thirty-one years of age. A happily married wife of twelve years and a mother of four children ages eleven, nine, seven, and two. I have had the support of my husband, Tim, for forty-three years. Bipolar disorder was not readily discussed at the time of my diagnosis. Little did I know I would become a messenger of hope and strength for my family, some of which had similar diagnoses and substance abuse issues. My disorder does not define who I am. It is in God’s plan to place me where I am today. Great faith has carried me through some of the most difficult and darkest times of my life. My family has been my staunchest support through it all.

