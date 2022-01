Bitcoin price is currently stuck between the zone of $48k to $44k and may soon see a reversal. The asset has seen a drop of more than 0.5% in the intraday session. BTC price has observed a jump in the Onchain volume which suggests a strong upside trend. The volume of Bitcoin has seen a pump of more than 15% in the past 24 hours.

