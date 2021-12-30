Exxon signals fourth quarterly profit in a row on higher prices

The company reports an EPS beat of $0.72 in the third quarter. If we look at a technical chart of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX), we can see that shares are potentially undergoing a bullish ascending triangle. We state this because shares have tried to take out overhead resistance multiple times now but to no avail. Currently, that very same resistance is located at approximately the 200-day moving average mark just under $60. Suffice it to say, there is no rush in getting long in here until we see resistance taken out preferably on high volume. Only at that point, will we know that a new bullish trend has begun in earnest.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO