Exxon signals fourth quarterly profit in a row on higher prices

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, there were 88 active properties on the local commercial real estate market, a 8.3 percent decrease from the third quarter of 2021 and a 22.1 percent decrease from one year ago. During the quarter, the number of office spaces increased, the number of retail spaces decreased, and the number of warehouse spaces stayed constant. The number of office spaces increased from 31 to 32, the number of retail spaces decreased from 38 to 30, and the number of warehouses stayed constant at 21.
