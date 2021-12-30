In spite of our resolutions and best intentions, homelessness won't go away

Hundreds of homeless people are being told by councils to sleep on the streets first if they want housing help under opaque government rules, The Independent has learned.Charities say the guidance used to assess people asking for accommodation is resulting in some being turned away at the housing office and told to “bed down” on the streets so they can be picked up by outreach teams.The situation – branded “appalling” and “utterly unacceptable” by campaigners and MPs – also means that people who are afraid to sleep on the streets are sometimes not picked up by rough sleeping teams at...

HOMELESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO