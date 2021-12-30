ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Studio Mix: January 2022

musicconnection.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMix engineer Ricky Ashford has been touring with his Telefunken microphones for more than five years. "They have never failed me," he says. Ashford is well known for the flawless sound of his tours with artists such as Ashanti, Bow Wow, Kiana Lede', SchoolBoy Q, Jay Rock, Soulja boy, Lloyd, SZA,...

www.musicconnection.com

Your EDM

Excision Reveals His Fifth Studio Album, ‘Onyx’, Out January 13

Beginning with X Rated in 2011, then Codename X, Virus, and Apex, Excision has been feeding the bass world with albums for a decade now. And with the success of Subsidia and tours around the world (COVID-willing), his popularity continues to grow. So it would be the perfect time to drop a new album in the new year, with Onyx.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Out Take: Paul Avgerinos

If you’re a composer living outside the entertainment hubs of New York or L.A., that doesn’t necessarily bar you from success in the industry, as Paul Avgerinos can attest. From his studio in Redding, CT, he is averaging nearly 4 million streams a month with his ambient music and has thousands of tracks in TV shows globally.
TV SHOWS
musicconnection.com

Signing Story: Layto

Mark Chipello, Head of A&R at Position Music, manages the rock band Welshly Arms. Garrett Ream was one of the individuals responsible for the group’s radio promotion efforts when they played Lollapalooza three years ago. As such, he hung out backstage during that tour. He and Chipello met, became friends and subsequently stayed in touch.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Songwriter Profile: Duckwrth

At 33, Duckwrth—born Jared Lee—has been developing his art for nearly 20 years. His debut major-label album, Supergood, and followup EP, SG8, both via Republic Records, marked a turning point in his artistic evolution, offering an eclectic, introspective style that has brought him more than 350 million catalog streams and a dedicated international following. In addition to his headline tours, the L.A.-born rapper and songwriter has opened for Anderson .Paak, Rich Chigga, Louis the Child and N*E*R*D, and his self-titled “funk wave” sound has been showcased in festivals around the world, including the Montreaux Jazz Festival, Lollapalooza, Groovin the Moo (Australia), and Valkhof (Holland). He has kicked off a European tour this month, with stops in Ireland, Scotland, England, Belgium, France and Germany, ahead of a tour with Billie Eilish in March.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

New Music Critique: Shaheed404

Style: Hip-Hop GA-born Shaheed404 made a name for himself with debut Everlasting in Atlanta Funk. 404 would be considered a conscious rapper. Channeling A Tribe Called Quest with throwback arrangements, the single “Midnight” is sparse, relying on a murky bass and simple 808 beats. “Homecoming” demonstrates excellent risks in production, impressive panning and dropped EQ, but the basics––being able to determine vocals clearly amid other elements––can use work. The forthcoming follow-up, Season 2, boasts lead single “What U Want,” which features ghostly panning vocals over melancholy swirling guitars. “W.U.W.” has some of the catchiest melodies and biggest hooks, although the doubled vocals do not come in clean.
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Nowhere Fast is in the studio

Louisville rockers Nowhere Fast have started recording their next record over at DeadBird Studios, see below for the announcement. The band will also be playing their first show since Covid on January 15th at The Portal at Fifteen Twelve Creative, click here for the details of the show.
MUSIC
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
headphonecommute.com

In the studio with Abraham Fogg

Let’s start at the very beginning. Can you tell us how you got involved in composing, and what was your very first piece of gear?. My parents discovered a guitar and a small amp just in front of our house one month after I was born. I grew up with this old Italian SG copy we still have. My family didn’t have any links to music but I was obsessed with bass guitars from age 3 for some reason. I think my mother didn’t even know what it was so they asked someone to give me classical guitar lessons. I enjoyed it but my teacher died from a heart attack a few months later. I finally had my first bass lesson, with a jazz double bass teacher. My passion for music was really intense, I spent my youth in the small music school down the street, playing every instrument I had access to, trying to learn as much as I could from classical to jazz to more modern stuff. The only thing I asked for Christmas was musical instruments, whatever it was. I started composing around 10, as I was already in a band with older guys. After that I developed a lot of projects, composing every day. At 15 I started playing with a computer, discovering all the tools you could use to make sounds, also downloading random music on Limewire. That’s when I discovered the electronic scene, Warp and Ninja tune stuff. Since then I’ve been spending way too much time behind a computer.
MUSIC
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Year in Review: Mixing 2021

🔊 Since January, Atlanta Intown has featured 18 In the Mix interviews and playlists, each one offering more insight into the subjects’ personality through the songs that have influenced them the most. Here are five of our favorites: ① DJ Headmaster (Stuart Myerburg) has been spinning on the decks at Mary’s for 20 years. “I often […] The post Year in Review: Mixing 2021 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
813area.com

Studio Flava

We offer dance floor space and venue rental for rehearsals, private parties and events. Live show with talented independent rap and r&b artists , dinner, champagne at midnight followed by after party with a cash bar. VIP also. 5.0. (3) Silent Rhino has been the go to Silent Experience source...
ENTERTAINMENT
orartswatch.org

Stage & Studio: Reflections on 2021

It’s safe to say 2021 was a better year than 2020. With the vaccine, life this year became a little less fearful. People started to gather, first in small groups, and then with larger audiences for theaters and public events. Schools reopened, offering both in-person and online attendance. We learned to live a hybrid existence of virtual meetings and viewings, and for those with boosters, actual public attendance at movies, performances or parties.
VISUAL ART
musicconnection.com

Register for 2022 Believe in Music

Registration for Believe in Music, the online global celebration of music, is open now. Join on January 20–January 23 to celebrate music and kick off the journey to The 2022 NAMM Show. The TEC Awards will also be highlighted during the event, honoring the awards and this year's finalists.
MUSIC
abc27.com

Studio Session : Jakeelah

Gospel and R&B artist Jakeelah got her start singing at church and has recently released an original EP. She shares the title track with us in a Studio Session, here’s “No Love Lost.”
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Reservoir Media Announces Publishing Deal with Michael League and GroundUP Music

Reservoir Media, Inc., an award-winning independent music company, has announced a worldwide publishing deal with 4x Grammy award-winner Michael League and his internationally acclaimed band Snarky Puppy. Reservoir will also represent League’s GroundUP Music, the label and publishing home for many of Snarky Puppy’s members, collaborators and larger musical family.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd announces new album Dawn FM featuring Jim Carrey will arrive this week

The Weeknd has announced that his new album – titled Dawn FM – will be released on Friday (7 January).The pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, shared a Twitter post today (3 January) captioned: “new album: dawn FM // january 7th.”He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for the forthcoming release of “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never all feature on the record.Most surprisingly, the comedian Jim Carrey will also appear on the album. It is not yet...
MUSIC
AFP

Bowie estate sells songwriting rights to Warner

David Bowie's estate has sold the publishing rights to his "entire body of work" to Warner Chappell Music, the company said Monday, the latest massive deal of the recent song rights purchasing boom. "All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogs in music history," said Guy Moot, head of WCM, in a statement.
MUSIC

