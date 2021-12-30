Studio Mix: January 2022

Let’s start at the very beginning. Can you tell us how you got involved in composing, and what was your very first piece of gear?. My parents discovered a guitar and a small amp just in front of our house one month after I was born. I grew up with this old Italian SG copy we still have. My family didn’t have any links to music but I was obsessed with bass guitars from age 3 for some reason. I think my mother didn’t even know what it was so they asked someone to give me classical guitar lessons. I enjoyed it but my teacher died from a heart attack a few months later. I finally had my first bass lesson, with a jazz double bass teacher. My passion for music was really intense, I spent my youth in the small music school down the street, playing every instrument I had access to, trying to learn as much as I could from classical to jazz to more modern stuff. The only thing I asked for Christmas was musical instruments, whatever it was. I started composing around 10, as I was already in a band with older guys. After that I developed a lot of projects, composing every day. At 15 I started playing with a computer, discovering all the tools you could use to make sounds, also downloading random music on Limewire. That’s when I discovered the electronic scene, Warp and Ninja tune stuff. Since then I’ve been spending way too much time behind a computer.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO