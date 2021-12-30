ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

‘Could Not Have Asked For A Better December’ – Sierra Snowpack Above Normal After Early Season Storms

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

PHILLIPS STATION, El Dorado County (CBS SF) – Early season storms that dumped large amounts of snow helped bring the Sierra snowpack to above normal, but California remains in a drought, state water officials said Thursday.

In its first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station, the California Department of Water Resources measured 78.5 inches and a snow water equivalent of 20 inches, which is 202% of average for the location on this date. Statewide, the snowpack is 160% of average for this time of year.

“We could not have asked for a better December in terms of Sierra snow and rain,” said Karla Nemeth, the agency’s director, who also stressed that these storms are not enough to fully erase the state’s massive water deficit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcRuq_0dZPtBCG00

Officials with the Department of Water Resources conducting a snowpack survey at Phillips Station on December 30, 2021. (California Department of Water Resources)

“We need more storms and average temperatures this winter and spring, and we can’t be sure it’s coming. So, it’s important that we continue to do our part to keep conserving – we will need that water this summer,” Nemeth went on to say.

Officials also noted the previous two winters were the state’s fifth- and second-driest water years on record.

“A wet start to the year doesn’t mean this year will end up above average once it’s all said and done,” said Sean de Guzman, who manages the department’s snow surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit.

The snowpack on average provides 30% of the state’s water needs.

Thursday’s snowpack measurement comes as the federal drought monitor announced that much of the Bay Area has moved from “extreme drought” status into “severe drought” due to the early season storms .

Since the water weather season began on Oct. 1, San Francisco has received 16.16 inches of rain or 201% of what normal would be this time of year. Meanwhile, Livermore has gotten 10.78 inches or 213%, Santa Rosa 21.45 inches or 185% and San Jose 6.64 inches or 165%.

“You just don’t get out of a drought like that,” KPIX 5 meteorologist Darren Peck said Thursday, snapping his fingers. “But if you are to get out of a drought, this how you do it. This is a huge step in the right direction. You can’t do it one month, but you can certainly make a huge improvement and move down that road in a meaningful way.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Homeless Struggle To Find Warmth As Temperatures Plunge

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A plume of frigid air settled over the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night, plunging temperatures to near freezing and adding to the misery of those living on the streets. “The name of the game is staying warm,” said Edmund Wilson, who has been homeless in Santa Rosa for the last three years. “That’s the only game that’s out tonight, staying warm.” Saturday evening was Wilson’s third night going to a Santa Rosa warming center at 610 Wilson Street. “Oh, it’s cold, it’s really cold,” said Wilson. He said being homeless is tough enough, but even worse when...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rainfall Brings Hope But Tri-Valley Remains In ‘Extreme Drought’ Conditions

DUBLIN (KPIX 5) – While major storms to start the season are making a difference against the drought, some parts of the Bay Area continue to be under “extreme drought” conditions. The majority of the Bay Area is now considered to be in “severe drought,” which is a step up from extreme, according to the latest federal drought monitor. “So we went from exceptional, to extreme, to severe. Severe still sounds like a concerning place, but in light of where we were, it’s a huge improvement,” said KPIX 5 meteorologist Darren Peck. “This is a great boost to our water supply. We are...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Stormy Weather Lifts Much Of San Francisco Bay Area Out Of Extreme Drought Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After months of being locked in the grip of an extreme drought, December’s wintery onslaught has dumped several inches of rain in the San Francisco Bay Area and more than 11 feet of snow in the Sierra to considerably eased those parched-dry conditions. According to the federal drought monitor update issued Thursday, nearly the entire Bay Area has emerged from the extreme drought designation. Only the Tri-Valley area of the East Bay remained extremely water challenged. Still on the monitor map, the Bay Area was shaded in orange, showing the region remains in a severe drought. KPIX...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Year Bridge Toll Hikes May Be Tipping Point for Bay Area Commuters

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Bay Area commuters woke up to one unwelcome New Year change: a $1 toll increase at all Bay Area bridges except the Golden Gate. It was approved by the voters but, for some commuters, the cost-v.-benefit of crossing the bridges may be reaching a tipping point. “This is the second of three toll increases that were approved by voters back in 2018,” said John Goodwin, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. “Regional Measure 3” instituted $1 toll hikes for 2019, 2022 and 2025 on all seven state-owned Bay Area bridges. It will pay for area transportation projects, including...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Santa Rosa, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Year Dawns With Continuing Woes at Bay Area Airports

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KPIX) — The new year flew in much like 2021 flew out — with chaotic airports and grounded planes. More than 230 flights were delayed and 66 canceled at San Francisco International Airport Sunday evening as omicron and bad weather across the country drove yet another day of headaches for travelers and airlines. “My dad was with me … and his flight somehow got canceled too,” said Carter Nelson of San Jose. “He had to reschedule and it was really stressful at the airport in Cabo having to figure that out but we did make it home unscathed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Frigid Blast of Cold Air Sends Chill Over New Year’s Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A plume of frigid air floated down the West Coast from Alaska and into the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday, sending temperatures tumbling below freezing in some low laying areas and on local mountain peaks. Forecasters said that at 6 a.m. temperatures in Santa Rose where at 30 degrees, Napa at 32 degrees, Concord at 35 degrees, Livermore at 36 degrees and Oakland International Airport at 38. “Some places are 10 degrees colder right now than they were yesterday,” said KPIX 5 Meotorlogist Darren Peck. Daytime highs across the Bay Area were expected to climb into the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom Declares State of Emergency For Bay Area, California Counties Impacted By Storms

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday declared a state of emergency in several Bay Area counties as well as other counties to support areas impacted by the recent winter storms. The emergency proclamation applied to the counties of Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sierra and  Yuba. According to a press statement, the proclamation supports response and recovery efforts and directs Caltrans to request immediate federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction. The declaration also streamlines access to jobless benefits for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Bay Area Bridge Tolls Jump By $1 In New Year

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If soaring gas prices weren’t enough of a hit to your pocketbook, transportation officials reminded San Francisco Bay Area commuters that bridge tolls will be increasing by $1 on New Year’s Day. The Bay Area Toll Authority said the increase will go into effect on the region’s seven state-owned toll bridges. It does not impact commuters using the Golden Gate Bridge. The increase is the second of the three $1 toll increases approved by the state legislature in 2017 and by voters through Regional Measure 3 in June 2018. Regular tolls for two-axle cars and trucks (as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Drought#Extreme Weather#Cbs Sf#Sierra
CBS San Francisco

BART Equipment Problem Causing Major Delays on Berryessa Line in Fremont Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART reported a major delay early Thursday evening on its Berryessa line between Fremont and north San Jose. The delay was between the Warm Springs/South Fremont and Berryessa BART stations in the Berryessa and Richmond directions. BART originally reported the delay just before 6 p.m. and it was being caused by an equipment problem on the track. As of 7 p.m., delays of 20 minutes were still in effect between Warm Springs and Berryessa.  
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Back to Work Requirements Help Drive Crowds Swamping COVID Test Sites

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — There’s a big demand for COVID tests across the Bay Area. “This being my third facility of the day, trying to get a test,” said Jason Park, who didn’t have an appointment. “I literally just begged for 20 minutes to get a test.” Even money couldn’t buy him one at the Alemany Farmers Market test site in San Francisco. “I offered to pay for a test. I just got rejected,” Park said. Park needed a negative test to go back to his job. No test, no work. “This is infuriating because it’s my third facility. I literally have been doing a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Frigid Storm Conditions Blanket Bay Area Mountain Peaks With Snow

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A cold weather front drifting over the San Francisco Bay Area from the Gulf of Alaska triggered early morning showers Monday and left another blanket of snow on the local mountain peaks. National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass says more is likely on the way as a second wave of showers and flurries move in Tuesday night. The weather service does not have cameras tracking snowfall but alertwildfire.org does and shows a considerable amount of snow on Mt. Hamilton, located in Santa Clara County and home of the Lick Observatory. Meanwhile, the road up Mt. Diablo was closed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Plunging Temperatures Leave Blanket Of Snow On Bay Area Hills

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – Snow isn’t a common event in the Bay Area, but video shot Saturday evening showed snow piling up on the ground and along the road Christmas night in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The unusual seasonal sight happened as light snow flurries fell in the area of Loma Prieta Avenue in Los Gatos.  ALSO READ: Sierra Nevada Gets a Whiteout Christmas With More to Come The area above the Soquel Demonstration State Forest and near Loma Prieta Winery saw some snowfall around 9 p.m. Saturday as temperatures dropped. The National Weather Service is forecasting widespread snowfall in higher elevations of...
LOS GATOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS San Francisco

Sierra Storm: Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m. Tuesday working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. “Unfortunately, the tracks belonged to a bear,” deputies tweeted. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Tahoe region until Wednesday night with up to a foot of new snow expected. The challenging weather conditions from several days have led...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: San Francisco, Alameda, Marin Counties Will Require Masks In All Indoor Public Settings

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Officials from San Francisco, Alameda and Marin counties announced Wednesday that they are requiring everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings in order to stem off the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The mandates, which follow recommendations from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in both counties. The mandates apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. “We have learned that Omicron can spread even among the vaccinated and those who had prior COVID infection,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF Castro District Businesses Struggle To Rebound From COVID Economic Woes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Workers in San Francisco’s Castro District say it wasn’t the hustle and bustle they dreamed of on the day after Christmas. The dreary weather also didn’t help drive sales. Judging by the traffic in Knobs boutique Sunday evening, business was lackluster. The store sells party and event clothing and accessories for the LGBT community. “It’s been slow,” said owner Ryan Hill. “Typically, the busiest time of winter is the week between Christmas and New Year’s, so I’m hoping that this is just an anomaly – that the trend will pick up a little bit.” Hill said back...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Power Restored At BART’s Millbrae Station; System-Wide Weather Delays Continue

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A power outage at BART’s Millbrae Station that halted train service to San Francisco International Airport for nearly three hours early Monday has been repaired, but weather delays were still slowing service systemwide. Transit officials reported the outage at around 5 a.m. and immediately put SamTrans bus bridge in place to get passengers to the airport and also to the transit system’s San Bruno station. “There is a station closure at Millbrae,” transit officials posted. “There is no train service on the Millbrae Line between Millbrae and San Bruno or SFO due to a power outage at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Residents Scramble For Last Minute Christmas Eve COVID Tests

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One of the most in demand Christmas gifts this year just might be a rapid COVID test as new cases of the omicron variant surge across the San Francisco Bay Area. On Christmas Eve, many East Bay residents were scrambling to get tested before their holiday family gatherings on Saturday. But that proved to be very challenging as Bay Area drug stores were sold out of the rapid home test kits and most county and state-run test sites were closed. About 50 to 60 people waited in front of Friendship Christian Church in West Oakland Friday morning for...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy