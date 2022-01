Whoever serves me must follow me; and where I am, my servant also will be. My Father will honor the one who serves me. — John 12:26. We can’t out serve, out love, or out give Jesus. He longs to bless us. He longs to pour out heaven’s riches and grace upon us. Even more incredibly, he longs to honor us. When our lives are over, God the Father, LORD of the entire universe, will honor all who have served his Son and blessed others in Jesus’ name! Unbelievable? No, just another example of God’s incredible grace!

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO