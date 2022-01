The Panther wrestling team was in action again on Wednesday the 29th. The squad dropped all five matches but a few wrestlers captured some hard fought victories. Luke Thomas, (Sr 152) lead the team again with 3 wins on the day. Two of his wins were very close, and he prevailed 10-6, and 3-2 in them. Freshman Jacob Lund at 160 had a breakout day, securing two falls, and Junior Clayton Happe won an exciting 3-2 match with a two point reversal in the last seconds of his 182lb match against Indianapolis Scecina. Senior Aidan Harris at 195 gathered a pair of forfeits and Bryson Zitani at 138lbs got his second pin of the season.

1 DAY AGO