Broward County, FL

Nearly 75,000 At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Distributed In Broward

By Ashley Dyer
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County is distributing thousands of COVID-19 tests ahead of New Year’s Eve.

On Thursday, nine libraries throughout the county set up service lanes to help the process flow a little quicker.

Between the nine different locations, nearly 75,000 take-home tests were distributed.

“I’m just trying to do something to keep myself safe, keep my family safe and make sure we do our part,” says Victor Foster of Hollywood.

The wait times are nothing like those at testing sites, but they did cause a bit of a traffic jam this morning on Hollywood Boulevard.

“I came out, I was actually on my way to yoga but I thought it was more important to get tests and make sure I don’t spread it to anyone else,” says Jessica Sanchez of Hollywood.

The tests are free. All you need to do is show proof that you live in Broward County. Each person was limited to taking only two tests. We asked people how they’re feeling nearly two years into the pandemic.

“I hate COVID. This shouldn’t happen. It shouldn’t happen at all,” explains a woman who didn’t wish to share her name.

“Stick with it and cooperate and we’ll probably get this thing nipped in the butt,” says Victor Rentas of Hollywood.

“Every time we think we’re okay it gets bad and then we’re not good,” says Sanchez.

If you weren’t able to get a test today, you’ll have another chance tomorrow. A spokesperson for Broward County says 75,000 more tests will be available by tomorrow and they’ll be distributing them at several different libraries.

“It’s wonderful they’re going to give out the testing kits but it’s just beyond the imagination scary right now,” says Foster.

Click here to find out where you can get a test kit.

Comments / 1

