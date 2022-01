If you are pessimistic about the impact on the global economy of Covid-19 in general, and the possibility of new variants in particular, then going short GBP/JPY is a trade worth considering. On one side of the equation, the British Pound is a “risk-on” currency that falls when investors are downbeat about the outlook. On the other, the Japanese is a “safe haven” that strengthens when investors are fearing the worst.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO