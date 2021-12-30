ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Authorities: California man arrested in Iowa had ‘hit list’

By The Associated Press
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a California man arrested in Iowa had an assault rifle, ammunition and a “hit list” that named President Joe Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and others. The Des Moines Register reports that police pulled over the man on Interstate 80 on Dec. 21 because he was driving aggressively. Police say the man made concerning comments about Biden during the stop, so he was taken to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. According to the criminal complaint, he told investigators he left his home in Sacramento on Dec. 18 to drive straight to the White House to kill people in power. The man has been charged with making threats to a former president.

The post Authorities: California man arrested in Iowa had ‘hit list’ appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Judge halts California earlier releases for repeat offenders

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has temporarily halted California’s plans to speed the potential prison release dates for repeat offenders with serious and violent criminal histories under the state’s “three strikes” law. California corrections officials had filed emergency regulations to boost good conduct credits for second-strike inmates serving time The post Judge halts California earlier releases for repeat offenders appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Denver shooting suspect wrote about a murderous rampage in a series of books under a pseudonym

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, Joe Sutton, Lucy Kafanov, Amir Vera and Ashley Killough, CNN The suspect in Monday’s metro Denver shooting spree foreshadowed the rampage in a series of books he wrote under a pseudonym, and he used the names of actual victims in his writings. Five people were killed in the shootings and several The post Denver shooting suspect wrote about a murderous rampage in a series of books under a pseudonym appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid dies at 82

(CNN) -- Harry Reid, the scrappy former Democratic Senate leader who spearheaded epic legislative battles through three decades in Congress, has died at the age of 82, according to a statement from his wife, Landra Reid. "I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. He died peacefully this The post Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid dies at 82 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
NEVADA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Report: Former Santa Barbara surf school owner Matthew Coleman ‘despondent,’ seeks forgiveness for killing his children in jailhouse letter to friend

SAN DIEGO, Calif. Matthew Taylor Coleman, in jail after telling federal investigators he brutally killed his children in Mexico, has sent a "despondent" letter to a family friend asking for forgiveness, according to a report in People Magazine. Coleman, 40, the former owner of a Santa Barbara surf school, took his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old The post Report: Former Santa Barbara surf school owner Matthew Coleman ‘despondent,’ seeks forgiveness for killing his children in jailhouse letter to friend appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Jail reaches 119 inmates with COVID

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Ongoing COVID testing at Santa Barbara County's main jail at 4436 Calle Real has identified more inmates with the virus, for a total of 87 active cases among 119 total positive tests. The jail outbreak at the main jail facility in the Goleta Valley was first identified December 9. A total of The post Santa Barbara County Jail reaches 119 inmates with COVID appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
News Channel 3-12

100 California homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — About 100 homes have been evacuated in the San Francisco Bay Area after a fuel tanker overturned and leaked gasoline. Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680. The Fremont Fire Department says the freeway’s The post 100 California homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Des Moines Register#The White House#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy