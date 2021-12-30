What Would the Universal DH Mean for the Phillies in 2022?

As rumors swirl this winter about the implementation of the DH in the National League, we take a look at what that might mean for the Phillies in 2022.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Late in the summer of 1980, the National League held a vote to determine whether or not it would implement the designated hitter. A majority of the 12 NL teams would need to vote yes for the motion to pass. However, Philadelphia Phillies then owner Ruly Carpenter was away on a fishing trip that weekend, thus vice-president Bill Giles abstained alongside Pirates GM Harold Peterson who was on orders to side with the Phillies. The final vote tallied four yeses, five noes, and three abstentions. The NL has never held another vote on the issue.

Now, embroiled deep in labor/CBA negotiations, talk has swirled this winter about the implementation of a league-wide DH. On the surface this seems like it would benefit almost every NL team. Yet, it’s possible no team would benefit more above replacement level than the Phillies who have multiple long contracts and poor defensive players.

Chiefly, the Phillies would benefit from the flexibility it would allow them with players like: Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, and J.T. Realmuto. Harper, Hoskins and Bohm alone accrued -25 DRS over the course of 2021.

Given that defensive stats take such a long time to normalize, it would be fair to assume that these numbers would regress to mediocrity over the course of a few more seasons. A universal DH could expedite that process.

Letting Hoskins DH would shift Bohm to first base where his lack of range could be partially hidden. Meanwhile the Phillies could exploit the defensive prowess of new signing Johan Camargo at third base.

If Bohm were to be placed at DH the Phillies could move another big bat from the bench to the lineup like Brad Miller in 2019 or 2021, giving the club more pop against a power pitcher. Or the Phillies could continue to use Camargo as a defensive wiz at third base when groundball pitchers like Ranger Suárez or Kyle Gibson start for the Phillies.

More linear moves involving the DH could also spell Harper or Realmuto in the field, getting the sluggers some rest in the dog days of August, but keeping their bats in the lineup.

However, with the establishment of a universal DH, managerial strategy would be lost, not to mention the jobs of many fringe players.

The universal DH’s main selling point for the MLBPA is the creation of more jobs and larger contracts for aging players in the NL. Veterans like Nelson Cruz, J.D. Martinez, and Giancarlo Stanton would have 15 more clubs with whom they could sign during the off-season.

On the other hand, AL teams used on average of only 24.3 batters in 2021. NL teams used 28.6 over the course of the season. That's a major league roster spot for over four new players per team. The DH in the NL would require less positional versatility found in many AAAA level players.

If the DH is implemented in the NL in 2022, it would certainly benefit Philadelphia who have little to no positional flexibility and a few top players who are currently limited to American League teams only, but it would also take away major league roster spots from many more players who might not make the majors otherwise.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !