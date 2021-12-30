Police: Stolen truck was used in attempt to steal San Diego ATM

SAN DIEGO (KNX) – A stolen tow truck was used in an attempt to steal an ATM in Sorrento Valley Thursday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

Around 4:30 a.m., an alarm was set off at the San Diego County Credit Union branch on Pacific Heights Boulevard, according to City News Service. Officers discovered chains attached to the ATM from the tow truck.

Police check the VIN number of the truck where it was revealed it was stolen from a local business.

Information on the suspect has not been revealed at this time.

City News Service contributed to this story.

