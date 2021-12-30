Fresh Starts

Every full moon has a special name and spiritual meaning, typically stemming from Native American folklore. April's moon is known as the pink moon, and like the many other astrological events that signal a time for change and growth, this is the perfect opportunity to get rid of any cosmic junk you've been carrying around. The pink moon is all about newness, freshness, and letting go of the things that aren't serving you. POPSUGAR spoke with Jane Allison, an astrologer and tarot-card reader, to get all the details on the spiritual meaning of the pink moon and how it affects the zodiac signs, so you can feel prepared for everything 2022 has in store.

