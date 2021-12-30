ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Fresh Starts

By David Blake Fischer
Cruising World
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't be fooled by my Sperry's, my JFK-style sunglasses or my well-kept pocket cruiser. Just watch me tack, and you'll see what I really am: a novice, an amateur or, as my 7-year-old son says, a total noob. The sailing community is full of mavens: men and women alike...

www.cruisingworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cruising World

Sweet Times at the Bitter End

A week before Christmas, Santa’s elves couldn’t have been busier than the staff at the Bitter End Yacht Club on Virgin Gorda, in the British Virgin Islands. Mounds of sand sat at the water’s edge waiting to be spread out on the beach facing the neighboring Saba Rock resort. Packing crates lined the walkways. And staff and construction workers toiled well into the evening, pounding nails, hanging salvaged art work, setting up tables and chairs, all in anticipation of a year’s-end “soft” reopening of this iconic sailor’s resort.
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

The New Year is a perfect time to feel the hope of a fresh start

Not long before Christmas I spent the morning at a remarkable residence called the Ignacio House, named after St. Ignatius Loyola, the founder of the Jesuits. Shepherded by Father Zach Presutti, himself an "S.J." -- a member of the Society of Jesus, AKA the Jesuits -- the bright, clean, welcoming house in the Bronx is home to about 20 parolees.
RELIGION
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson stuns in slinky black dress - and wow

Rebel Wilson slipped into a killer mini dress for the Australian Academy Awards on Wednesday – and the actress looked hotter than ever. Rebel shared a series of snaps as she was strutting alongside the Sydney Opera House with her fellow stars, and we can't get enough of her black dress.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Frozen singer Sayaka Kanda found dead at 35

Sayaka Kanda has been found dead at age 35. The Japanese singer - who had dubbed the singing role of Anna in Disney film 'Frozen' and had released two solo albums - was found dead on Saturday (18.12.2021), following a fall which reportedly took place outside the 14th floor of a 22-storey hotel she was staying at.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Snake#Vehicles#Delilah#Sperrys
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson enjoys girls' night with lookalike sisters – see rare family photo

Rebel Wilson is getting into the holiday spirit with her loved ones, and delighted fans on Christmas Eve when she shared a rare family photo. The 41-year-old star looked the picture of happiness as she joined sisters Annachi and Liberty for a "girls' night" complete with matching Christmas pyjamas. The trio sat on a large white couch, smiling for the camera - and the family resemblance was plain to see! Rocking identical red plaid pajamas with black T-shirts, the trio showcased their identical beaming smiles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Ok Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Plan 'Over The Top' Wedding Ceremony: 'The Idea Is To Stream Their Love Story'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are gearing up for their walk down the aisle, and their uber-romantic plans for the big day may have guests rolling their eyes. The Poosh founder, 42, “has hired a writer and a videographer to re-create all the magical moments of their time together,” spills an insider, who says the pair had a personal photographer following them around even before going Insta official with their relationship last February.
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Faizon Love Responds To Ice Cube ‘Friday’ Controversy

After Ice Cube addressed the long-standing rumor as to why Chris Tucker turned down the sequel to Next Friday and responded to comedian Faizon Love’s statements on only making $2500 for his role as "Big Worm" via Twitter Wednesday (Dec. 29), Love has taken it upon himself to respond … in defense.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Demi Lovato Debuts New “Fresh Start” Buzzcut

For, the acclaimed artist has just debuted their new haircut: a buzzcut just in time for the holidays. They unveiled the new do over the weekend on their Instagram in a new video filmed by Angelo Kritiko. Lovato simply captioned the post: “fresh start.”. They continued to share more...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

April's Pink Moon Will Offer the Zodiac Signs a Chance to Start Fresh

Every full moon has a special name and spiritual meaning, typically stemming from Native American folklore. April's moon is known as the pink moon, and like the many other astrological events that signal a time for change and growth, this is the perfect opportunity to get rid of any cosmic junk you've been carrying around. The pink moon is all about newness, freshness, and letting go of the things that aren't serving you. POPSUGAR spoke with Jane Allison, an astrologer and tarot-card reader, to get all the details on the spiritual meaning of the pink moon and how it affects the zodiac signs, so you can feel prepared for everything 2022 has in store.
LIFESTYLE
The Southern

Toby Moore | Let it all go and start fresh

I hope you finished your Christmas shopping on time! If you're like me, you'll be running around last minute wrapping gifts on the 23rd in a panic, realizing you have to find an open store early on Christmas Eve to buy some last-minute items. The Christmas season has such a...
CELEBRATIONS
Cruising World

Sailing Totem: The Best Gifts Are Often the Unexpected Ones

For several months we’ve looked forward to joining family in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the holidays. The visit provides us the opportunity to see my brother, sister-in-law and our niece for the first time in two years; my father planned to fly down from Puget Sound to join us. We are ridiculously practical folk, so we planned to visit Arizona the week before Christmas and head back to Mexico December 23. The airfares for dates before Christmas were significantly less than Christmas week; besides, the exact dates don’t matter to us as much as being together as a family.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy