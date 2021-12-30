ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Battle Plans Podcast: Ravens vs. Rams

By Tony Lombardi
russellstreetreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDev Panchwagh and Tony Lombardi, with the very capable assistance from James Ogden, discuss the few positives we can glean from the debacle against the Bengals in Week 16. Plus the guys dial into the Rams strengths and weaknesses to determine what the Ravens can exploit in order to advance to...

russellstreetreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Lombardi
FanSided

Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Ja’Marr Chase after Bengals’ thrilling win

We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Night’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens have been without Lamar Jackson for the past two games due to an ankle sprain. The team entered this week with some optimism that he’d suit up for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there’s no guarantee that’ll happen. After...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Battle Plans Podcast#Nir#Wr#Extension#Ol#Flock Forecast#The Cincinnati Bengals#Covid#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for third straight game; Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With the team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury. Jackson raised hopes of a return Wednesday by practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. However, Jackson limped ...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ravens planning on Tyler Huntley starting vs. Rams

Officially, the Ravens say quarterback Lamar Jackson has a chance to play today despite the ankle injury that kept him out of practice most of the week. But more likely, Tyler Huntley will start against the Rams. Jackson may see what he can do in pre-game warmups, but the expectation...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

How to Bet Ravens vs. Rams (NFL Week 17)

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and the Ravens are in desperate need of a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. Once 8-3 and largely in charge of their own playoff destiny, the Ravens somehow went 0-for-December and now, at 8-7, are on the outside looking in at the postseason places. In other circumstances, the Ravens might be tempted to look ahead at their last game of the season, home to the archrival Pittsburgh Steelers (themselves still clinging to hope for the playoffs), but the Rams are 11-4 and are certainly intent on doing whatever they can to secure their highest possible playoff seeding. Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson has not practiced since a limited appearance on Wednesday; if he plays, he will probably be limited by his right ankle injury.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams vs. Ravens: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Fresh off of clinching their third playoff birth in four years, the Los Angeles Rams now seek their first division crown since 2018 when they head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the injury ravaged Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens lead the all-time series between these two clubs 2-5 with the last match-up coming in the form of a dominant 45-6 performance in favor of Baltimore.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy