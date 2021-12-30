ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates For LA Elected Office In June Must Live In District By Jan. 8

By City News Service
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Candidates running for Los Angeles elected office in the June 7, 2022 primary must reside in that jurisdiction or district's newly drawn borders by Jan. 8, the Los Angeles City Clerk reminded candidates today.

The new City Council and Board of Education districts go into effect on Jan. 1 after being redrawn this year using data from the 2020 census.

The June 7 primary includes elections for mayor, controller, city attorney, City Council districts (1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15) and Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education (districts 2, 4 and 6).

Candidates for mayor, controller, city attorney and the City Council must be registered voters within the city, as well. Board of Education candidates must be registered voters within LAUSD.

The Jan. 8 deadline is set by the City Charter, which requires that candidates live in the district 30 days preceding Feb. 7, the first day that candidates can file a Declaration of Intention to Become a Candidate.

Candidates that do not meet the residency requirement will be disqualified from running for office in that district in the June 7 primary.

People can see the new City Council districts at bit.ly/3FH8Dbj and the new Board of Education districts at bit.ly/3EA5DMI .

