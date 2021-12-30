ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pop Culture Happy Hour

NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a new year, and it's time to make new pop culture resolutions. It's also time to see how we did sticking to the ones we made a year ago. I'm Stephen Thompson. HOLMES: And I'm Linda Holmes. It's resolutions time once again on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR. Joining...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
wwno.org

Talking race, pop culture and YouTube with Khadija Mbowe

Y'all already know the baddest show about race (if we do say so ourselves). But even we have to admit, we're not the only cool people on the Internet talking about race and identity. Journalists, storytellers, creators and educators all over social media have been making waves in the past year, using TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to explore how race shows up in every aspect of our lives. So as the year comes to a close, we wanted to put a spotlight on Khadija Mbowe – one of the people who's been helping shape these conversations.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tribune-Star

Not surprisingly, COVID-19 leaves its imprint on the pop culture of 2021

Much of the popular culture in 2021 reflected the year’s obsession with COVID-19 -- admittedly something worthy of obsession. Entertainment about the pandemic took on a dark but frequently decidedly comic tone. Mike White’s HBO limited comedy series “The White Lotus” does not explicitly say that it takes place...
PUBLIC HEALTH
f4wonline.com

DragonKing Dark: The AIDS crisis impact on pop culture

I continue my series on 100 of the darkest moments in pop culture history and this week's DarkongKing Dark is a little different in that respect as I take a look at the profound impact the AIDS epidemic had on pop culture in the 1980s into the 1990s. Numerous important...
MUSIC
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Mid-Valley Media pop culture picks from 2021

Here's a look at some of the TV shows, music and more that our staff members here at Mid-Valley Media loved in 2021. This funny and poignant reboot is better than the original TV show, and that’s high praise. The show once again centers on a middle school student trying to navigate the world in the turbulent 1960s. Looking through the lens of a Black protagonist adds a layer of complexity. That perspective is always present, but often subtle and nuanced. The ultracool Don Cheadle narrates. — Kyle Odegard.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bjork
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Linda Holmes
Person
Patrick Mcgoohan
KXLY

A look back at 2021 in pop culture, from Britney to Broadway

Britney was freed. Bennifer came back. So did Broadway, yay! And actually, the Beatles! As for Bond — James Bond — he said goodbye, at least the Daniel Craig version. Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah, and boy, we listened. We listened, too, to Taylor Swift, who sang about a failed affair and a still-missing scarf (ex-lovers: hang onto knitwear at your peril!)
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

From Iñárritu To Elvis & Harry Styles To Frances McDormand: 30 Movies (And A TV Series) That Could Light Up Film Festivals In 2022

Film lovers roll up. Here’s our annual list of movies that could have festivals drooling in 2022. Our list kicked off last year with The Power of the Dog and The Tragedy of Macbeth and also included the likes of Belfast, Benedetta, The Hand of God and A Hero. Fair to say those films all hit their mark in 2021. With Covid disruption continuing, a number of anticipated movies on last year’s list have yet to see the light of day so some will be included again this year as their releases come into view. Most of the titles below are in post-production, a few...
MOVIES
Zimbio

The Biggest Pop Culture Moments Of 2021

The year 2021 was wild. We straddled the line between COVID-19 protocols and a strange sense of "the new normal." But even though we started out indoors, there was quite a bit of drama pop culture-wise. Celebs don't rest. After all, many star couples were quarantined together in 2020, so...
ENTERTAINMENT
OK! Magazine

Pop Culture Icon Betty White Dead At 99

Beloved pop culture icon Betty White has died at 99 years old. According to reports via TMZ, local police have confirmed the Golden Girls actress passed away at home on Friday morning, December 31, only weeks before her 100th birthday. Her agent Jeff Witjas also confirmed the news to People....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Culture#Brown Books#Npr Music#Happy Hour#Npr#British
NPR

'The Book of Boba Fett' adds an impressive chapter to the 'Star Wars' saga

In one of the final episodes of the brilliant AMC drama series Breaking Bad, a supporting character named Saul Goodman, a shifty lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk, reveals his secret plan for survival. He'll adopt a new identity, and, in the best case, if things work out, manage a Cinnabon in Omaha. And that's exactly what happened, at the start of an equally wonderful spinoff series, Better Call Saul, which took this peripheral character and made him the star of his own show.
MOVIES
NPR

Music to pay attention to in 2022

JOSEPHINE FOSTER: (Singing) Old crow, how you stroll (ph). Oh, no, I'm flesh and bone. POWERS: Josephine Foster is herself a godmother of what some people might call freak folk or outsider folk. It reaches back to what Greil Marcus, the great music critic, once called the old weird America, but it does so also reaching toward the stars - sort of psychedelic folk music, if you will.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
yoursun.com

Got holiday stress? Meet Santa's little pop-culture helpers

You’ve got four shopping, planning, baking and wrapping days until Christmas. Time to deck the halls with angst and flop sweat!. Whether you are in need of a holiday-related distraction, escape or emotional tune-up, there is a pop-culture helper waiting to assist you. Here is a look at some entertainment solutions to your holiday quandaries.
PODCAST
syr.edu

‘Pop Life’ Podcast with Kendall Phillips ‘Pops the Hood’ on Popular Culture

Before Joe Lee left Syracuse radio station WAER at the end of summer, he met with Kendall Phillips and had a favor to ask. Lee, WAER’s director and general manager, was the creator, producer and host of “Pop Life,” a podcast that invites expert guests to discuss significant work, events and milestones in popular culture. Phillips, a professor of communication and rhetorical studies in the College of Visual and Performing Arts and the founding co-director of the Lender Center for Social Justice, was a frequent guest on the podcast.
SYRACUSE, NY
stljewishlight.org

22 absolutely on-the-mark pop culture predictions for 2022

This story was originally published on [DATE] by The Forward. Sign up here to get the latest stories from The Forward delivered to you each morning. 2021 was a year of new beginnings — not just for our newly reopened society, but also for the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to mutate into increasingly scary-sounding novel Greek letter variants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bookriot.com

Sylvia Plath’s Role in Modern Pop Culture

Content warning: this post discusses mental illness and suicide, including descriptions of insensitive depictions of these topics. The poet Sylvia Plath’s legacy lives on in nearly every avenue of pop culture. There’s the literary world, of course, which has created many a Plath biography, or a collection of poetry inspired by her work, or a young adult novel set in an alternate Plath-inspired reality. More interestingly, though, there are many movies and songs about Plath, both in the form of biopics and as people who view her as a heroic icon or feminine ideal. The downside is that her legacy, according to pop culture, seems to only be about her mental illness and suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH
NPR

Remembering Betty White

Long before she became one of America's most beloved TV personalities, Betty White, who died just shy of her 100th birthday, was among the hardest working and most capable artists in her industry. ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:. And finally today, we want to take a look back at the long life...
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Let’s Eat Grandma’s ‘Happy New Year’ Is Indie-Pop Dynamite

A set of mmm’s and explosive synths open the new stunner from Let’s Eat Grandma, the U.K. duo made up of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth. And as the title suggests, “Happy New Year” is a genuinely happy track, with actual firecrackers entering at three-and-a-half minutes and lines about the joy of having a clean slate while keeping nostalgia tucked away in your back pocket. “Sparks in the sky until we meet the sunrise,” Walton sings, “then see the year come into bloom.”
TENNIS
NPR

A preview of 2 albums debuting in 2022

CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT: (Singing) I tried to keep our love going strong. NATE CHINEN, BYLINE: Hi, I'm Nate Chinen, editorial director at WBGO, and one of the albums I'm most excited about in 2022 is by the singer Cecile McLorin Salvant. It's titled "Ghost Song," and it releases on Nonesuch Records on March 4.
MUSIC
NPR

Composer creates a musical piece with the sounds of drawing and writing

What does the letter "e" sound like as it's being written down? Capital "A?" The word "steak?" Experimental musician Leah Reid creates new music with the sounds of writing different letters and words. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. What does the letter F sound like as it's being written? How about S?...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy