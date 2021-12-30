Pop Culture Happy Hour

Content warning: this post discusses mental illness and suicide, including descriptions of insensitive depictions of these topics. The poet Sylvia Plath’s legacy lives on in nearly every avenue of pop culture. There’s the literary world, of course, which has created many a Plath biography, or a collection of poetry inspired by her work, or a young adult novel set in an alternate Plath-inspired reality. More interestingly, though, there are many movies and songs about Plath, both in the form of biopics and as people who view her as a heroic icon or feminine ideal. The downside is that her legacy, according to pop culture, seems to only be about her mental illness and suicide.
Comments / 0