Ray Stevens Cancels New Year’s Eve Show Due to Wife Reaching ‘End-of-Life’ Stage

Legendary musician and comedian Ray Stevens will cancel his New Year’s Eve show as he cares for his ailing wife.

A Country Music Hall of Famer, Ray Stevens is preparing to say goodbye to his wife of many years due to her prolonged illness. A message posted to Stevens’ social media page says his wife has made a turn for the worst and is entering the “end of life” stage. Ray Stevens, 82, has canceled his New Year’s Eve show at his Nashville dinner theater CabaRay to care for his wife. The post to his Facebook page describes the singer as “devastated” and says his only current focus is being with his wife, Penny.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you Ray’s wife, Penny, has had a prolonged illness and has suddenly and rapidly progressed to the end-of-life stage, and Ray is devastated,” the social media post says. “His only focus right now is her. Regretfully, Ray will not be able to perform the New Year’s Eve show scheduled at the CabaRay, it has been canceled. We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience and hope you all understand. Please send your thoughts and prayers to Ray and his family during this difficult time.”

Numerous Ray Stevens fans flooded the social media post to share their thoughts and prayers with the entertainer.

“Sending Much Love and Prayers To Your Whole Family,” a social media user says. “So sorry to hear about his wife…may The Lord comfort him and his family.”

“Oh no! I’m so very sorry!” another Ray Stevens fan says. “Prayers for your family. What a beautiful lady.”

“Sending prayers to you Ray. Penny was always so sweet to me,” another says.

Ray Stevens, Comedic Legend, Put Out a New Album This Year

Through his years and years of live performances and hilarious music videos, Ray Stevens accumulated a large fan base. With hit songs like “It’s Me Again, Margaret” and “Sitting Up With Dead,” Stevens became a household name.

Earlier this year, Ray Stevens put out his latest album “Ain’t Nothin’ Funny Anymore” in October. The album can be best categorized as satire regarding the world we live in today. Among the topics Stevens makes fun of on the album are politics, cancel culture, and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations.\

“I’m certainly not going to let a bunch of people who consider themselves judges and politically correct tell me what to do,” he tells People.com. “I am way too old for that. I’m just going to do what I want to do. I think it’s perfectly legitimate to put out songs dealing with current events. If you agree or don’t agree, that’s your prerogative.”