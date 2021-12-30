Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

As coronavirus cases surge in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis' absence in public and the press has been a source of national debate.What's happening: While Florida broke its single-day COVID-19 record with 75,900 cases on New Year's Eve, DeSantis had made one public appearance in the prior two weeks — a Fox News spot, per Florida Politics.While rumors circulated on DeSantis' whereabouts, his office told Fox that the governor was accompanying his wife, Casey, to cancer treatments.DeSantis finally made an appearance at a New Year's Eve celebration at a Christian concert in Miami, not addressing the COVID spike but telling the...
