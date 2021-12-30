Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

Canadian law firms can’t compete for talent on pay alone, so while most have increased pay levels, some like Dentons are also upping their game on the benefits side. Last month, Dentons Canada introduced a new firm-wide parental leave policy that provides a top up of government-provided benefits to 100% of people’s salaries for 26 weeks. The new policy applies to all staff and lawyers, whereas the firm’s previous top-up policy was for 17 weeks and only for women who were “lawyers or director-level business service professionals,” said Jillian Frank, Dentons’ chief talent and practice officer and a partner in its Vancouver office.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO