Research: Yes you can calculate the total supply of ether

Bitcoin’s circulating supply has fallen near the end of 2021, with December representing the lowest month on average in years for Btc supply. The amount of Bitcoin in circulation has been falling since the halving in 2020, according to a new study from CryptoRank, with access to acquire Bitcoin on exchanges also declining. However, by the second half of 2020 (around October), the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges stood for 9.5% of the overall quantity. This percentage had declined to 7.3% of all Bitcoin on wallet exchanges in July 2021, and only 6.% percent of Bitcoin supply was accounted for on exchange wallets in December. Since the halving, Bitcoin’s falling supply in circulation has been on a downward trajectory, with 1.3 million Bitcoin in circulation.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO