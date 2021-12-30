ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research: Yes you can calculate the total supply of ether

By Laszlo Dobos ·
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the hot debates in the crypto space, one of the talking points that Bitcoiners love to throw at Ethereans is that it’s difficult, if not impossible, to calculate the exact total supply of ether (ETH) in the market, especially compared to how relatively easy it is to calculate the total...

On-chain data shows people are hodling Bitcoin despite price slump

The latest data from analytics company Glassnode showed that people have spent the last few months of 2021 hodling their Bitcoin. And according to various on-chain metrics, this trend is set to continue in the coming months. Even Bitcoin’s fall below $48,000 can’t shake these diamond hands. After...
BTC Supply Drying Up, 6.3% Of Total Bitcoin Supply Left On Exchanges

Bitcoin’s circulating supply has fallen near the end of 2021, with December representing the lowest month on average in years for Btc supply. The amount of Bitcoin in circulation has been falling since the halving in 2020, according to a new study from CryptoRank, with access to acquire Bitcoin on exchanges also declining. However, by the second half of 2020 (around October), the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges stood for 9.5% of the overall quantity. This percentage had declined to 7.3% of all Bitcoin on wallet exchanges in July 2021, and only 6.% percent of Bitcoin supply was accounted for on exchange wallets in December. Since the halving, Bitcoin’s falling supply in circulation has been on a downward trajectory, with 1.3 million Bitcoin in circulation.
Less than 1% Bitcoin addresses control 27% of its total supply

The total supply of the flagship crypto-asset, Bitcoin, now stands at around 19 million. While many tout the decentralized nature of the asset, a recent study has revealed the coin might be more centralized than we think, as only a minute fraction of all wallet addresses hold nearly one-third of the total circulation of the currency.
Max Keiser Names Key Reason Why Bitcoin Could Hit $220,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
