What were some critical observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold’s performance at the New Orleans Saints in Week 17?. An expected move by the Carolina Panthers saw Sam Darnold make his first start since returning from injury at the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. It didn’t take Matt Rhule long to install the signal-caller into the lineup at the expense of Cam Newton against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and even though the former USC star struggled overall, the head coach felt this was the best way for the team to end a dismal run of form.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO