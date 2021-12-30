ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County emergency shelter will open despite mayor

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

Organizers say they plan to open an emergency overnight shelter in Wyandotte County despite being told this week that the mayor would not allow it.

Cross-Lines Community Outreach officials say they have a contract with the county to open the shelter in Kansas City, Kansas. The announcement comes as snow and extremely cold temperatures are forecast for the region this weekend.

Mayor Tyrone Garner said earlier this week he would not allow the shelter to open at the former Jack Reardon Center in Kansas City, Kansas. He said he was focused on long-term solutions for homelessness but did not say why he opposed the proposed shelter.

