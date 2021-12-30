New Year's Eve in NYC: Street closures, subway changes and more

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — With a new year starting this weekend, getting around New York City is expected to be a difficult task.

As the city prepares to usher in a new year, the NYPD is preparing for a slew of street closures to accommodate the crowd expect to descend upon Times Square to watch the ball drop.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the festivities:

Street Closures:

Times Square will be closed to vehicle at 4 a.m. Friday.

That includes:

- Seventh Avenue, from 42nd to 49th Streets

- Broadway, from 42nd to 49th Streets

- 43rd to 48th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenues

The NYPD will also be managing vehicle access to 49th through 56th Streets, between Sixth and Eighth Avenues.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, the NYPD will be closing the following streets to all vehicular traffic:

- Southbound Seventh Avenue & Broadway from 38th to 59th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenues

- 38th to 56th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenues

Also at that time, commercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will also not be able to access:

- North on Sixth Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets

- North on Eighth Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets

- East of Ninth Avenue from 37th Street to 59th Street

- West of Fifth Avenue from 35th Street to 59th Street

The remainder of the traffic closures will continue as conditions warrant, according to the NYPD:

- All cross-town streets from 37th to 56th Streets - Sixth to Eighth Avenues (approximately 11 a.m.)

- 48th Street, from Fifth to Ninth Avenues

- Cross-town access for emergency vehicles will be available on 42nd, 48th, and 59th Streets

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

Those hoping to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Manhattan are strongly encouraged to utilize mass transit. However, there will be some closures as the festivities begin.

The following changes are expected throughout the day Friday, and will last until 12:15 a.m. Saturday:

- 47th Street and Broadway subway egress close at 4 a.m.

Friday until 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

- 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue subway egress close at 10 a.m.

- Southbound and northbound N/R/W lines will bypass the 49th Street station beginning at noon

- The northbound 1 train will bypass the 50th Street station beginning at noon

SPECTATOR ACCESS:

The following streets will be utilized for entry points and screening:

- 38th Street at Sixth and Eighth Avenues

- 49th Street at Sixth and Eighth Avenue

- 52nd Street at Sixth and Eighth Avenue

- 56th Street at Sixth and Eighth Avenues

PARKING :

There will be no parking in the following areas from 12:01 a.m. Friday until 1:00 a.m. Saturday:

- All cross-town streets from 33rd to 59th Street between 6th and 8th Avenue

- West side of 5th Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets

- West side of 6th Avenue, from 34th to 59th Streets

- Both side of 6th Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets

- Broadway between 37th to 59th Streets

- 7th Avenue between 37th to 59th Streets

- 9th Avenue between 41st to 43rd Streets

- Both sides of 11th Avenue, from 34th to 39th Streets

- Both side of 8th Avenue from 37th to 59th Streets

- 34th Street between 11th to 12th Avenues

- 37th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

- 38th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

- 39th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

- 40th Street between 5th to 9th Avenue

- 41st Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

- 42nd Street between 1st to 2nd Avenue

- 42nd Street between 5th and 9th Avenue

- 43rd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

- 44th Street between 6th to 9th Avenue

- 45th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

- 46th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

-47th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

- 48th Street between 5th and 9th Avenue

- 49th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

- 50th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

- Both side of 51st from 6th to 8th Avenue

- 52nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

- 53rd Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

- 54th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

- 55th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

- 56th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

- 57th Street between 5th to 9th Avenue