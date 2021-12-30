ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Hills Energy customers in Kansas to see rates decline

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

About 117,000 Kansas customers of Black Hills Energy will sees their overall rates for natural gas service decline under an agreement approved by the state agency that regulates utilities.

The decrease will occur even though the order Thursday from the Kansas Corporation Commission signing off on the agreement allows Black Hills to increase its monthly customer service charge by $1.56 a month from $16.94 to $18.50.

The agreement requires the company to give its Kansas customers credits against their bills worth about $3 million each year for the next three years. The credits reflect that the company will pay less in taxes because of changes from federal coronavirus relief measures.

EARP in effect for Wichita

Thanks to light wintry mix of light freezing rain, sleet and snow across the city, most roadways are completely covered in ice and snow. Emergency crews have responded to several accidents today.
