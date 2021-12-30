ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Powerball jackpot grows to $500 million

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qPwx_0dZPkeZ000

There were no winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to an estimated $500 million.

The next drawing will be Saturday.

Steelers fan, Instagram model doubles down after taking shot at Brittany Matthews, Jackson Mahomes

According to a press release, the Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Kansas City employees taking stand against city’s new COVID-19 vaccine policy

Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment.

The odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
California State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Matthews
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: A Cold Start!

We’re off to a bitterly cold start this morning with temperatures dropping down into the teens and single digits. With the help of the sunshine and southwest winds, temperatures will warm closer to average later today. We get a little warmer for Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. We are tracking plunging temperatures as […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri men’s basketball game Wednesday postponed due to COVID

ST. LOUIS- The Southeastern Conference on Monday morning announced that Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game between Missouri and Mississippi State “has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Missouri basketball program.” According to the Missouri Athletic department, the move is “due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Winners#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Steelers#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
FOX4 News Kansas City

Final notes as the Chiefs face the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio — There is plenty on the line between two of the best AFC teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals can clinch the AFC North; The Chiefs can continue their quest for home-field advantage. No Clyde Edwards-Helaire in this game because of a shoulder injury sustained vs. the […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Powerball
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas City Mayor tested positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Lucas said he is fully vaccinated and experiencing few symptoms. Lucas said in a statement that he regularly tests for COVID because of his role in interacting with others in public. “Throughout the pandemic, I have been regularly […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Bengals outlast Chiefs in AFC showdown, Chiefs now #2 seed in AFC

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A team effort by the Kansas City Chiefs could not outshine a monster individual performance by Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase as the Chiefs potentially lose out on home-field advantage in a 34-31 loss to the Bengals. Chase ended the first half with five catches, 111 yards and two touchdowns; he ended […]
NFL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy