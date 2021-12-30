ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Ingram II, Ty Montgomery added to Saints injury report vs. Panthers

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There isn’t any good news on Thursday’s update to the New Orleans Saints injury report. The team added several players to the list after practicing for Week 17’s game with the Carolina Panthers, having worked remotely on Wednesday with an estimated initial injury report. If there is a silver lining, it’s that none of the 13 players activated from COVID-19 reserve in recent days are managing injuries.

With that said: wide receiver Ty Montgomery (back) was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice session, while running back Mark Ingram II (knee) was limited. Defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson were each given a limited day of work as veteran’s rest, which makes sense with the only other active player at their position, Marcus Davenport (shoulder), also limited with an injury. It’s the next-best thing to covering them in bubble wrap.

And none of the players previously listed on Wednesday’s injury report were upgraded, including left tackle Terron Armstead (knee). If Armstead can’t go again this week, expect veteran backup James Hurst to continue filling in for him. He’s done a solid job helping out at four different positions — both tackle and guard on either side of the line, or everywhere but center. He’s a candidate to take the starting job in 2022 if Armstead leaves in free agency, or flip to right tackle should the Saints convert Ryan Ramczyk back to his college position, though he’s currently out of action on the COVID list (and had missed five games before that with a knee injury).

Here’s the injury report from both teams:

Carolina Panthers injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

LT Cam Erving (calf) DNP DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore (groin) DNP DNP

S Kenny Robinson (illness) DNP COVID-19

S Juston Burris (groin) Limited Limited

LB Jermaine Carter (groin) Limited Limited

S Sean Chandler (groin) Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

T Terron Armstead (knee) DNP DNP

WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest) DNP DNP

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) Limited Limited

TE Nick Vannett (ankle) Limited Limited

WR Ty Montgomery (back) DNP

RB Mark Ingram II (knee) Limited

DE Cameron Jordan (not injury related-rest) Limited

DE Carl Granderson (not injury related-rest) Limited

QB Taysom Hill (right finger) Full

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

