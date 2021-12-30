ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Star Leads All Players On Baseball Hall Of Fame Public Ballots

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is reportedly the most likely former player to gain eligibility to the Baseball Hall of Fame , according to public ballots shared by Baseball Writers' Association of America members ahead of the 2021 voting deadline.

The Baseball Hall of Fame tracker website , which is run by Ryan Thibodaux , reports Ortiz has received 82.3% of the 96 publicly known ballots cast so far, as previously reported by CBS Boston .

Baseball Hall of Fame candidates need to receive 75% approval from voters in order to earn induction.

Ortiz is among three players to receive more than 75% of the public vote, alongside polarizing legends Barry Bonds (80.2%) and Roger Clemens (79.2%), both of whom undoubtedly had Hall of Fame worthy careers, but are marred by their respective accusations during the steroid era and, therefore, are in their final year of eligibility to be voted in.

Ortiz and former MLB rival turned broadcast partner Alex Rodriguez headlined this year's list of first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Both Rodriguez and Ortiz are among the 13 first-time candidates and 17 holdovers to be included on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot.

The full list of first-time candidates are included below per MLB.com :

  1. Carl Crawford
  2. Prince Fielder
  3. Ryan Howard
  4. Tim Linecum
  5. Justin Morneau
  6. Joe Nathan
  7. David Ortiz
  8. Jake Peavy
  9. A.J. Pierzynski
  10. Alex Rodriguez
  11. Jimmy Rollins
  12. Mark Teixeira

All returning candidates included on this year's ballot are listed below:

  1. Bobby Abreu
  2. Barry Bonds
  3. Mark Buehrle
  4. Roger Clemens
  5. Todd Helton
  6. Tim Hudson
  7. Torii Hunter
  8. Andruw Jones
  9. Jeff Kent
  10. Jonathan Papelbon
  11. Andy Pettitte
  12. Manny Ramirez
  13. Scott Rolen
  14. Curt Schilling
  15. Gary Sheffield
  16. Sammy Sosa
  17. Omar Vizquel
  18. Billy Wagner

All votes must be cast before the deadline of December 31 and voting results will be announced publicly on January 25.

Zero players were elected by the BBWAA in last year's vote.

NBC Sports

How Bonds is faring so far on his final Baseball Hall ballot

Every January since 2013, a collective groan could be heard throughout the Bay Area with each new Baseball Hall of Fame class announcement. That's because, for nine consecutive years, Barry Bonds has been denied enshrinement in Cooperstown. Now entering his 10th and final season on the ballot, the former Giants...
MLB Trade Rumors

Max Scherzer: Game 6 scratch wasn't a factor in my decision to leave Dodgers

A dead arm kept Max Scherzer from pitching in Game 6 of the NLDS, which the ace believes was due to pitching fewer innings in the lead-up to the postseason. However, as the ace right-hander told Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Scherzer doesn’t hold the Dodgers at fault for the situation, nor was the postseason a factor in his decision to sign with the Mets rather than return to Chavez Ravine.
MLB

Forgotten teams of players on '22 Hall ballot

There are many roads to Cooperstown. Players are signed and drafted from all over the world. Some have the opportunity to become the face of a franchise and make their way from one organization straight to the Hall of Fame ballot. Others walk a completely different path thanks to trades, free agency, and the hunt for a World Series ring.
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Pitching Prospect Ryan Pepiot Switches Agents

A headline that no sports fan wants to see. A player has chosen Scott Boras as his agent. But just weeks after Corey Seager, another Boras client, signed for top dollar with the Texas Rangers, Ryan Pepiot, LA's top pitching prospect, has switched agencies. The 24-year-old is considered a can't-miss ...
Purple Row

Establishing a Rockies Hall of Fame

The Rockies have been around for almost 30 years and in that time they have retired just two numbers, have one player enshrined in Cooperstown (with another on the way), and that’s about it. After seeing the news that Ichiro Suzuki was going to be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2022, I couldn’t help but keep thinking that it’s time the Rockies start their own team Hall of Fame. Over the years we have seen numerous players and individuals wear purple and done amazing things for the franchise and it’s time for the club to honor these folks. So, let’s try and build the framework for the Rockies Hall of Fame.
arcamax.com

Nic Canepa: Once again, this Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is empty

SAN DIEGO — As might a drunken, obnoxious uncle on rubbery legs, the new year has moved in with no clear sign of a sober departure. But let's use this time to celebrate those who achieved greatness without pharmaceutical enrichment — and actually played the game of baseball with a fielding glove on one of their hands.
24/7 Wall St.

35 Unforgettable Nicknames in Sports

Professional sports seems to be the perfect breeding ground for bizarre and hilarious nicknames for athletes. Sometimes, the new moniker comes from an inside joke with teammates. Often, reporters or announcers will come up with a nickname for an athlete as a way to describe the kind of person and player they are. Not all […]
Sporting News

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: TSN's Ryan Fagan explains his BBWAA ballot

Folks, there's no long lead-in for this year’s Hall of Fame ballot explanation column. Let’s just jump in: Here are the eight players I voted for, in alphabetical order by last name: Bobby Abreu, Barry Bonds, Mark Buehrle, Roger Clemens, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Scott Rolen and Gary Sheffield.
