ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Top 10 Liverpool 'Should' Buys: Summer Transfer Window (5-1) - Borussia Dortmund Ransack, Premier League Stars And Cristiano Ronaldo's Competition

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

LFCTR take a look at who ten players that Liverpool should be looking to buy next Summer. The order of which they come will consider the ability of the player, if they suit Liverpool and how much Liverpool would have to pay to require their services.

Liverpool's ageing squad needs refreshing, but who could come in and give it the boost it needs? These are ten players that we believe that would be the best buys for the Reds in order to creating a legacy under Jurgen Klopp.

5. Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

This lad is special. Liverpool should at least tempt the Brazilian youngster to move North. Martinelli has been one of the best buys in recent times for the London club and they should build the team around him.

The winger would be the most natural replacement for Sadio Mane and would make the most sense in terms of thinking of the future. Martinelli would happily come in knowing that he isn't a starter straight away but to be eased in instead and be the future plan.

The amount Liverpool would have to pay for the Arsenal forward is unknown, I couldn't imagine him being too cheap. I would price him at about £50m, which in my personal opinion is something we should be biting the hand of Arsenal off for.

4. Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina

The man that a couple of weeks ago equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record in a Serie A calendar year. The Serbian striker has everything you'd want as a number 9.

He can shoot with any foot, he's good in the air, he can hold the ball up and has fantastic movement. Liverpool haven't had a proper number 9 for years now, Vlahovic could be that number 9 we miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcTYM_0dZPkQ9i00
(Photo by Francesco Mazzitello/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

With the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold supplying Fiorentina's main man, I am certain Vlahovic would get 20 goals easy in the Premier League.

One things puts me off and that is his price tag. The Italian side are reportedly asking for £80m, which for a unproven player is on the steep side. However, Dusan Vlahovic could lead Liverpool to another league title.

3. Raphinha - Leeds United

When reports came out that Bayern Munich has signed the Brazilian, I was gutted to say the least. Raphinha is a terrific footballer that any team would be lucky to have.

£60m for the Leeds United winger is a steal for what he brings to the table. He has the ability to change a game by himself, something that is relied on Mohamed Salah too much.

Raphinha would take a lot of pressure off the Egyptian King and would be another player to be able to create something out of nothing, whether it be a goal or a pass.

He is high on Liverpool's target list. There is a reason for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBq3l_0dZPkQ9i00
IMAGO / Action Plus

2. Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

Since losing Steven Gerrard, Liverpool have not had a midfieler of that standard. Jude Bellingham is that midfielder.

The Borussia Dortmund youngster is the perfect midfielder and would be the perfect signing in what is an ageing Liverpool side.

Bellingham has ran games at the highest level at the young age of just 18 years old, which is scary. If he can produce that in the Dortmund team at the age he is, imagine what he can do in this Liverpool team for the next 10/15 years.

If Liverpool are serious next Summer, they get Jude Bellingham.

1. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

The player to guarantee trophies for Liverpool. Erling Haaland is on another planet. Him and Bellingham are must buys for thr Reds.

The Norwgian beast can be bought for a meer £63m next Summer, which has the potential to be 1 of the best bargains football history.

I said Vlahovic would score 20 League goals in this Liverpool team. Haaland would score at least 35. He is that good. Records would be broken as an individual and as a team.

Erling Haaland under Jurgen Klopp. Make it happen!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNGrA_0dZPkQ9i00
Photo by DPA/Sipa USA

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session. Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top. "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Borussia Dortmund#The Premier League#Reds#Brazilian#Arsenal#Serbian#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Sadio Mane foul was ‘clear red’, says Cesar Azpilicueta after Liverpool forward’s booking in Chelsea draw

Cesar Azpilicueta has said Liverpool forward Sadio Mane should have received a red card for his foul on the Chelsea defender in Sunday’s Premier League draw.Mane leaped into Azpilicueta within the opening minute at Stamford Bridge, striking the Spain international in the face with his forearm.Mane only received a yellow card following the incident, but Azpilicueta said after the 2-2 draw that the Senegal international should have been sent off for the foul.“It’s a clear red,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports. “I don’t mind if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s the first action and it’s a clear red.“He doesn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool are visiting Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today aiming to climb above the depleted Blues in the table. The two teams are separated by only one point – Chelsea are second with Liverpool third – after both slipped up in midweek, allowing leaders Manchester City to move eight points clear at the top coming into the weekend.Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the latest defenders to join an injury list which includes Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Liverpool meanwhile are enjoying the return of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to their group.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolHere is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
512
Followers
3K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy