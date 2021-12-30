Evergreen Schools Push Back Start Date After Holiday Break

Public schools are set to return to full in-person instruction during the second semester that begins next week, officials confirmed. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education, or HIDOE, teachers are scheduled to return from winter break on Jan. 3 and students are scheduled to return on Jan. 4. Over the break, HIDOE leadership and school leaders have been revisiting contingency plans and preparing for potential situations that may require modifications to in-person instruction. Should any transitions need to occur, schools will notify their staff and families directly.
