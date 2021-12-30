ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Evergreen Schools Push Back Start Date After Holiday Break

By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvergreen Schools will now be closed on Tuesday January 4th and Wednesday January 5th. In an email sent out by the Superintendent Eric Smola, the school will be closed...

thevillagereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

NY School District Goes Virtual for First Week Back After Winter Break

Students in one New York school district will get another taste of remote learning next week due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Officials in Yonkers announced plans Friday to keep the entire district home for at least one week starting Jan. 3, the date students were expected to return to their school following winter break.
YONKERS, NY
swantonenterprise.com

Evergreen Schools now closed through Wednesday

In addition to Monday, January 3, Evergreen Local Schools will now be closed on Tuesday, January 4 and Wednesday, January 5, the district announced Thursday. A recent inspection uncovered an issue with the campus emergency fire system. Absolutely no individuals are allowed in Evergreen’s buildings until these issues are resolved....
EDUCATION
bigislandnow.com

Schools Set to Return to In-Person Learning After Holiday Break Amid COVID Surge

Public schools are set to return to full in-person instruction during the second semester that begins next week, officials confirmed. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education, or HIDOE, teachers are scheduled to return from winter break on Jan. 3 and students are scheduled to return on Jan. 4. Over the break, HIDOE leadership and school leaders have been revisiting contingency plans and preparing for potential situations that may require modifications to in-person instruction. Should any transitions need to occur, schools will notify their staff and families directly.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreen Schools
KCRA.com

Parents waiting on start date for schools after Sierra snowstorm, power outages

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Some districts are still trying to figure out when they will be able to open schools after last week's snowstorm led to widespread power outages. As of Sunday, Pollock Pines Elementary School District still did not have power at its schools. Students were supposed to go back to school on Tuesday after their winter break.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
myveronanj.com

Schools To Re-Open With Half-Day Schedule

Verona’s public school students will be back in school buildings on Monday, January 3—but only for a half day. The district sent an email to parents yesterday announcing that all Verona schools will operate on a half-day schedule through Friday, January 7. A half day counts as a full day of instruction in New Jersey.
VERONA, NJ
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
EDUCATION
CBS Philly

Lower Merion School District Delays Return For Students, Will Assess Staffing Monday, Superintendent Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Students in the Lower Merion School District won’t go back to class on Monday, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent. Employees will be tested for COVID Monday to ensure adequate staffing and resources are available so students can return in-person. If that’s the case, schools will reopen for full in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Masks will be required on school buses and in all district buildings. Read the entire letter below. Dear LMSD Families, I hope you enjoyed a relaxing winter break. Although schools were closed, LMSD administrators have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and meeting...
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
wnax.com

Schools Ready for Holiday Break

The first semester will wrap up for most schools this week, into the Christmas and New Years Break. Many schools have been dealing with sporadic cases of Covid-19. A.J. Johnson, Superintendent at the Hartington-Newcastle Schools say they have only had scattered cases so far…. Johnson says everyone has learned...
EDUCATION
wesb.com

Hochul Wants Kids Back in School After Holiday

Governor Kathy Hochul says she wants to see New York State’s kids back in the classroom following the holidays. During a COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon, Hochul said she is planning a conference call to strategize the next steps in addressing the pandemic. “We’re doing a call with all 500...
EDUCATION
fcnews.org

Evergreen Schools now closed through Wednesday

In addition to Monday, January 3, Evergreen Local Schools will now be closed on Tuesday, January 4 and Wednesday, January 5, the district announced Thursday. A recent inspection uncovered an issue with the campus emergency fire system. Absolutely no individuals are allowed in Evergreen’s buildings until these issues are resolved....
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy