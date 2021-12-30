City of Seattle Extends Severe Weather Shelters for People Experiencing Homelessness in Response to Ongoing Cold Temperatures and Snow

Click on flyer image to download

Yesterday, the Seattle Human Services Department announced the extension of operations for its temporary severe weather shelters that opened starting December 25 in response to record breaking low temperatures and significant snowfall. Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center and Compass Housing Alliance shelters will remain open through Monday, January 3 at 7 a.m. and City Hall shelter is extended through January 2 at 7 p.m. Across the six shelters currently open, there is capacity to serve up to 372 people per night. Last night (12/29), 276 people utilized these spaces. Forecasts continue to be monitored to assess emergency shelter needs for people experiencing homelessness.

Click this link for a LIST of open shelters and warming center locations

Severe Weather Shelter Locations

All shelters below serve all genders and are for adults (18+)

Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center (Operated by Salvation Army)

Enter though main entrance off Mercer Street and go down the stairs.

Capacity: 150 guests

Hours: Open nightly at 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. (*Extended through January 3 at 7 a.m.)

Non-aggressive leashed dogs and cats under owner control allowed. The Seattle Center campus hygiene station will be accessible. The Armory opens daily at 10am for day warming.

Served directly by Metro Bus routes 3, 4, 5, 8, 16, 28, RapidRide E Line, and nearby routes include: 1, 13, and RapidRide D Line.

Compass Housing Alliance Shelter in Pioneer Square

Enter at the corner of So. Washington and Alaskan Way.

Capacity: 80 guests

Hours: Open nightly at 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. (*Extended through January 3 at 7 a.m.)

Service animals only at this location. Day Center also available at this location.

Served by nearby public transit services (1-3 blocks away): Seattle Streetcar, Link Light Rail, routes 21, 29, 55, 56, 57, 101, 102, 111, 113, 114, 120, 121, 115, 150, 162, 177, 190, 212, 214, 216, 217, 218, 550, 554, RapidRide C, ST 590, ST 592, ST 594, ST 595, ST 577, ST 578, PT 410, PT, 415, PT 417, PT 422, PT 424, and Washington State Ferries.

Seattle City Hall, Bertha Knight Landes (Operated by Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle)

600 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 (enter on 5th Ave).

Capacity: 70 guests

Hours: Open 24 Hours (*Extended through January 2 at 7 p.m.)

Meals provided by OSL

West Seattle (Operated by American Legion Post 160 and faith-based network volunteers)

3618 Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle, WA 98126, 206-932-9696

Capacity: 16 guests

Hours: Open 24 Hours

Adults 18+

God’s Lil Acre (Operated by Lake City Partners) .

. Capacity: 15-20 guests

Hours: Night Shelter open 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., Day Center open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seattle Mennonite Church (Operated by Lake City Partners).

Capacity: 25-35 guests

Hours: Open nightly at 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Emergency shelter spaces are following COVID-19 safety and screening protocols for guests, including added air filtration, physical distancing, and increased sanitation and hygiene. Providers will also follow public health isolation protocols for any symptomatic guests.

Daytime Warming Locations

Note: On Thursday, December 30th, all Seattle Parks programs and facilities will be closed except for the Parks operated warming centers listed below. All Seattle Public Library branches will be closed today 12/30, but plan to open tomorrow, 12/31. Hours and availability of sites may be impacted by weather conditions and the New Year’s Day holiday.

Seattle City Hall, Bertha Knight Landes (Operated by Seattle Urban League)

Address: 600 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (overnight shelter 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.)

Address: 719 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104.

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday (Jan. 1): 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (5 p.m. is normal closing); Sunday (Jan. 2): 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (normally closed).

Magnuson Park Building #406

Address: 6344 NE 74th St, Seattle, WA 98115. Printable Park Map.

Hours: Monday and Tuesday 12 noon to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday (Jan. 1) and Sunday (Jan. 2): 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (normally closed).

Address: 10510 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125. Phone: 206-386-4823

Hours: M-F: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday (Jan. 1) 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (normally closed), Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (normally closed).

Address: 8825 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118. Phone: 206-386-1925

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday (Dec. 31) 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (normally 6:30 p.m.), Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Lake City Community Center

Lake City Community Center Address: 12531 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125.

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Address: 305 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98109, Campus Map (seattlecenter.com),

Hours: Opens daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 206-684-7200

Address: 77 S Washington St, Seattle, WA 98104, (adjacent to night shelter, open as staffing capacity allows). Phone: 206-474-1000

Hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community members seeking places to come inside during the day are encouraged to utilize public spaces available for all, such as Seattle Public Libraries and the Seattle Center Armory. Existing day center programs (including the one operated by Compass Housing in Pioneer Square), are open and offering support year-round for people experiencing homelessness. Click HERE for a full list of sites.

If you need shelter or connections to services, call 2-1-1 or 1-877-211-9274. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority Cold Weather Shelter notice provides additional resources and guidance. Parents or guardians caring for one or more children 18 years or younger can get help identifying emergency shelter by calling the Coordinated Family Intake Line at 206-245-1026 between 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., 365-days a year. In addition, the YWCA’s women and family shelter intake line can be reached at 206-461-4882. For an emergency, call 9-1-1.

The Homelessness Outreach and Provider Ecosystem (HOPE) Team is coordinating outreach and shelter referrals into the City’s temporary severe weather shelters, and other City-funded shelters, in partnership with our contracted outreach providers. The HOPE Team, in coordination with Seattle Parks and Recreation, Seattle Fire Department’s Health One and Seattle Police Department’s Community Service Officers, are conducting welfare visits, sharing shelter location information, helping people connect to transportation options to shelter locations, and supporting efforts to distribute weather supplies including handwarmers, emergency blankets, hats, and gloves.

Severe weather operation and response updates from other HSD Divisions include:

Home Delivered Meal programs are tracking the weather and coordinating any delivery changes with drivers and clients to ensure all clients have sufficient meals during the weather event.

Medicaid case management program staff have been alerted to weather issues that could impact clients through the holiday weekend and into next week. Updated case lists will be distributed to assist teams with identifying and contacting clients most in need of planning and resources.

Other aging network programs, including Senior Centers and Congregate Meals programs, have been operating hybrid models (in-person, virtual, delivery) due to the pandemic. Severe weather and holiday schedules may impact operations.

Emergency Severe Weather Shelter Guests: thru 12/29 = 1074 duplicated

Night of 12/25: Compass Housing Night Shelter, 28 guests. Exhibition Hall Night Shelter, 59 guests.

Night of 12/26: Compass Housing Night Shelter, 81 guests. Exhibition Hall Night Shelter, 107 guests. Seattle Mennonite Church, 10 guests.

Night of 12/27: Compass Housing Night Shelter, 54 guests. Exhibition Hall Night Shelter, 132 guests. City Hall Night Shelter 30. West Seattle Night Shelter, 12 guests. Seattle Mennonite Church, 14 guests

Night of 12/28: Compass Housing Night Shelter, 51 guests. Exhibition Hall Night Shelter, 142 guests. City Hall Night Shelter 52. West Seattle Night Shelter. 11 guests, God’s Lil’ Acre Night Shelter, 0 guests. Seattle Mennonite Church, 15 guests.

Night of 12/29: Compass Housing Night Shelter, 55 guests. Exhibition Hall Night Shelter, 142 guests. City Hall Night Shelter 55. West Seattle Night Shelter, 11 guests, God’s Lil’ Acre Night Shelter, 0 guests. Seattle Mennonite Church, 13 guests.

Additional Resources

Additional Resources