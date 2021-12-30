ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Man attacked by tiger after entering enclosure at Florida zoo, deputies say

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqgzQ_0dZPilff00

NAPLES, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A member of a cleaning crew is being treated for injuries after being attacked by a tiger at the Naples Zoo in Florida Wednesday evening.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man, who is in his 20s, entered an unauthorized area near a tiger inside its enclosure. The company the man works for is responsible for cleaning restrooms and the gift shop, not the animal enclosures.

The sheriff’s office says based on preliminary information, the man was either petting or feeding the big cat, “both of which are unauthorized and dangerous activities.”

Fish rain from the sky in eastern Texas town as storms moved through

Per initial reports, the tiger grabbed the man’s arm and pulled it into the enclosure. According to the sheriff’s office, the man had already crossed an initial fence barrier and put his arm through the enclosure’s fencing.

When the first deputy arrived on the scene, they kicked the enclosure and tried to get the tiger to release the man’s arm. When that didn’t work, the sheriff’s office says the deputy shot the animal.

The man was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too

The status of the 4-year-old male Malayan tiger is unclear. Deputies say it retreated to the back of the enclosure after being shot. A veterinarian has sedated the animal and will examine it when it is safe to do so, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Mississippi man arrested for murder of Texas woman

CALEDONIA, Miss. – A Mississippi man remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in connection to a Texas woman found dead in a Caledonia, Miss., home on Thursday, December 30th, according to a release from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 31, 2021. According to the release, a woman visiting from Texas […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Naples, FL
Accidents
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s first baby of 2022 born at Hendrick Health

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A very happy “birth day” and congratulations are in order for one Abilene family who, on Sunday, welcomed Abilene’s first baby of the year. According to Hendrick Health, a baby boy was born at Hendrick Health South. Baby boy “Rey” was born 1:00 Sunday afternoon, January 2. The little guy weighed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naples Zoo#Tiger#Enclosure#Weather#Accident#Wfla#Malayan
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene firefighters battle New Year’s Day housefire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) took down a fire on New Year’s Day, threatening a family home on Abilene’s Southside. According to AFD, the fire took place in the 900 block of South Crockett Drive, and crews arrived around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, AFD said smoke showed from the back […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak Tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cats
BigCountryHomepage

Whataburger reveals new ketchup flavor

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – After days of teasing, Whataburger has revealed a “Limited Batch” ketchup flavor. The Texas burger chain has had its social media followers on edge for days, as they hinted that a new flavor of sauce was on its way. Clues were in two previous posts regarding the sauce. The burger chain’s […]
HARLINGEN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Anson Police issues warning on violent suspect

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department (APD) issued a warning against a violent suspect, Thursday, who evaded arrest and assaulted an APD officer in the process. Anson residents and its surrounding communities are warned to be on alert for Robert Michael Howell. The APD says during an attempted warrant service, Howell assaulted an […]
ANSON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy