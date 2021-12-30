ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots RB Brandon Bolden reveals he had cancer back in 2018

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Mqg1_0dZPih8l00

On Thursday morning, Patriots running back Brandon Bolden shared a video on his Instagram with the caption, "F#*% CANCER."

The TikTok video, which was made by Bolden himself, had various pictures of him in a hospital bed, and then more pictures of him back playing in NFL games with his teammates.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Bolden was asked about it and he gave some more detail into his experience, which took place back in 2018.

“I really didn’t have a reason for it," he said of posting the video when he did. "I actually had made that video [Wednesday] night because I was going through pictures, just kind of reminding myself. That was back in 2018, I was diagnosed with cancer, it’s like [inaudible] carcinoma. I got it removed in 2018 and still was cancer free at the beginning of this season. I feel fine and everything else.

"It was just one of those moments where I was messing with my son and my little brother about this, I actually looked in the mirror and I was like, 'I’ve got my full face back' and that’s what made me go through the pictures and everything else. Just to show like I had cancer and I didn’t think I was going to play another down in the NFL and here I am three years, going on four years, after having the surgery and still working strong. It was kind of one of those inspirational type deals for me because that took a lot. It was a lot of naysay from doctors and everything else and then I am here to prove people wrong and grow and get stronger.”

This occurred following the Patriots' loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Bolden said it was right after the season where he got the diagnosis and surgery. He returned to the Patriots, but was cut following training camp and signed with Miami.

"[I] lost the majority of function on the right side of my face and continued to play," he said. "It was just my face, it wasn’t the rest of my body so I was OK with it.”

Bolden said some of the veteran members of the team knew about it, but not the younger ones.

"I don’t ever talk about it. I rarely talk about it," he said. "It never stopped me from doing anything. It didn’t hinder me from anything. It was just one of those things me and my family dealt with and just kept pushing and kept everything as normal as possible.”

After opting out of the 2020 season, Bolden has been a huge part of the Patriots' success this season filling in for James White. The 31-year-old has 37 receptions for 364 yards and a touchdown to go along with 176 yards rushing.

Below is the Instagram post.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Blowout Victory Over Jaguars

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots needed a get-right game Sunday, and they delivered. New England blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars to the tune of a 50-10 victory at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots scored a touchdown on all of their first-half drives for just the third time in the Bill Belichick era. It was a good, old-fashioned butt-whooping in Foxboro.
NFL
MassLive.com

New England Patriots can clinch playoff spot Sunday: Here’s what has to happen

While winning the AFC East title is now a long shot, the New England Patriots can earn a playoff spot Sunday with a win over Jacksonville and a little help. Seven teams reach the playoffs in each conference. The four division winners are seeds No. 1-4. The No. 1 seed gets a first-round bye. Seeds 2-4 each host first-round home games against the three Wild Card teams who are seeds 5-7.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Officially Ruled Out For Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without a notable receiver option this weekend. Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor was been ruled out with a concussion and will miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be his second straight missed game since suffering the head injury during a Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Player Makes Rare Admission After Team Halts Brief Skid

One of the Patriots’ strongest attributes throughout the Bill Belichick era has been laser-sharp focus. New England players routinely will tell you they’re only paying attention to the task at hand: winning football games. That’s obviously an impossible task, as these guys are human. But on Sunday, we...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots locking up breakout star safety feels out of character

Even with all the money Bill Belichick doled out in free agency, it’s been an overachieving year for the New England Patriots. With the best head coach in the league, a strong running game, top-notch defense, and Mac Jones proving to be the best quarterback from the 2021 class, the Patriots have the pieces in place to enjoy sustained success.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Cancer#American Football#Eagles
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady, Antonio Brown

The NFL world is going pretty crazy over what happened with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. On Sunday, Brown appeared to quit the Buccaneers-Jets game in the middle of the contest. Brown ripped his pads off and exited the field in a truly bizarre scene at...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy