Concerned group calls on elected officials to come up with better strategy to fight crime after violent robbery in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A neighborhood group says elected officials need to get together to find a better strategy to fight crime after a 22- year-old woman was attacked and robbed outside of a north side L station last night.

The 22-year-old woman was beaten and robbed outside of the CTA station at Belmont and Sheffield just after 7:00 in the evening in Lakeview.

Police said the robbers ran away after she gave them her property, but not before she was punched and kicked.

Maureen Martino, executive director of the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce said the latest incident won't help with improving the city's reputation.

"Listen it's been no secret. On a national platform, the city is viewed as having crime problems and this doesn't happen overnight," she said. "This has been escalating for a few years now."

She said businesses in the neighborhood were hit hard by the pandemic and need tourist traffic to get back on their feet.

"Anytime you have crime especially in an entertainment district, people tend to think twice about where they're traveling."

Martino is also calling on elected officials to work together on a unified strategy to fight violent crime and if they don't, people will vote for politicians who will.

"We might see a whole new regime coming in, because I think people are just at the bottom where they're just done," she said. "They're tired of the crime."