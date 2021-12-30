ORWAV’s Top 20 Films of 2021: #9 – Spencer

This year we opted to do something a little different. Instead of a standard top 5 list which we all vote on, we opted to do individual lists for the Top 5 of 2021. So, check it out and let us know what you think! It was definitely an interesting year for film where streaming became much more of the mainstream way for viewing new movies. Hopefully, 2022 will see a bigger return to normalcy and getting back into theaters. In the meantime, check out our picks for the best 5 and try to see as many of them as you can!

