ORWAV’s Top 20 Films of 2021: #9 – Spencer

In its interminable wardrobing, lavish setting and populist pro-Princess pitch, Spencer would seem to perfectly embody what Christopher Hitchens once labelled the “kitsch iconography” that surrounds its famous subject. Indeed, the film’s opening chyron, “A fable from a true tragedy,” prepares us for hagiographic fantasy, casting the late Royal yet again...
From the hedonistic maximalism of Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” to the ominous swinging sixties-era of Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” to the British glamor of Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” the fall season brought fashion to the frontier in film. The...
The Chronicle's Culture desk editor makes his list. Nicolas Cage as a man dealing with the last great loss of his life in an uncategorizable and beautiful tale. Nicolas Cage as a man dealing with the last great loss of his life in an uncategorizable and beautiful tale. 2) The...
It’s hard to reflect on The Souvenir: Part II without bringing The Souvenir to mind, so this could be a rating for both films combined. Either way, Hogg’s formally daring return to the world of her alter ego Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) — a portrait of the artist as a young filmmaker — is a dazzling piece of cinema, open and honest and brave — and, unlike The Souvenir — frequently funny.
Directed by Pablo Larraín. Germany/UK, 2021, 117 minutes. There’s a moment early in Spencer that almost sold me on the film’s approach to the Lady Di story. When Diana first arrives at Sandringham House, where the royal family traditionally celebrates Christmas, Kristen Stewart’s nervy, intensely mannered, and typically bold performance collides with the frigid atmosphere of the estate (as represented by the great Timothy Spall’s austere portrayal of the head of the house staff), like the paradox of the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object. Add in Pablo Larraín’s claustrophobic camerawork, and the result is a grotesque amalgamation of alien aesthetics—a portrait of the English monarchy as a bizarre, freakish institution. It’s a stark contrast to the way shows like The Crown (2016-) or films like The King’s Speech (2010) attempt to make royalty seem relatably human.
It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
Following The Film Stage’s collective top 50 films of 2021, as part of our year-end coverage, our contributors are sharing their personal top 10 lists. As 2021 careens recklessly to a close, it seems mentally beneficial to emphasize the positives. On a personal level, the opportunity to return to...
Kristen Stewart’s latest movie has the actress disappearing into the role of Princess Diana. Spencer, directed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín, serves as a portrait of what the late royal was going through just prior to her decision to divorce the Prince of Wales in the early ‘90s. As the movie continues to ride the wave of Oscar season, Stewart and Larraín are speaking more in depth about filming the critically-acclaimed drama.
A lot of new films were released on streaming platforms over the holidays. And for some reason, maybe because I was isolating over Christmas because of a Covid-19 exposure, I gravitated towards the most unsettling, but greatly thought-provoking, Netflix movies. I also watched Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime (a decent three out of five stars) and rented Spencer (so sad and not enjoyable at all), but it was these three movies that I can’t stop thinking about.
This year we opted to do something a little different. Instead of a standard top 5 list which we all vote on, we opted to do individual lists for the Top 5 of 2021. So, check it out and let us know what you think! It was definitely an interesting year for film where streaming became much more of the mainstream way for viewing new movies. Hopefully, 2022 will see a bigger return to normalcy and getting back into theaters. In the meantime, check out our picks for the best 5 and try to see as many of them as you can!
Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog was the Best Motion Picture prize winner from the 3rd DiscussingFilm Critics Association awards today (as well as several runner-up mentions) but it was Julia Ducournau’s Titane, Pablo Larraín’s Spencer and Fran Kranz’s Mass that were the big winners today, as each took four major awards.
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Taking a look back at the top films from 2021, Maddwolf Movie reviewers Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus with their favorites from the year!. 5. West Side Story now showing in theaters. 4. Summer of Soul now streaming on Hulu. 3....
The start of the new year in the Coachella Valley is synonymous with the Palm Springs International Film Festival, but due to rising COVID-19 cases, movie lovers will have to wait another year for the return of the event.
The festival was scheduled to run Jan. 7 through 17. The Palm Springs International Film Awards, scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, have also been canceled. The Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year's...
It is not a secret that Yellowstone fans have a strong connection with the show. But some of the fans are tired of one character. Who in the world could it be? Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly. This. on Reddit talks about it. The title of this thread is,...
Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
The A-list cast of Adam McKay's Don't Look Up is out promoting the highly anticipated sci-fi dramedy like one big (very famous) happy family, and with that comes playful chiding. While on the red carpet at the New York City premiere on Sunday night (Dec. 5), Streep was informed by...
Diane Kruger says her The 355 costar and producer Jessica Chastain ensured parity among the female co-leads of the action film. The star told Women's Health about training for the spy movie, which sees her as a German agent who teams up with elite spies from countries around the world to take down a common enemy. The cast also features Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.
Comments / 0