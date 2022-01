MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Travel woes persist at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as people return home after the New Year’s holiday. The airport said 54 flights were canceled and 50 more were delayed as of 10:50 a.m. Sunday. Cancellations and delays have become commonplace this holiday season, with hundreds of flights nationwide affected over the Christmas weekend and even more throughout the past week. Airlines are pointing to staffing shortages fueled by the Omicron variant. It comes as holiday air travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels. Make sure to check your flight schedule closely. To see a list of the departures and arrivals at MSP, click here. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Warm-Up’s On The Way, Then 24 Hours Of Snowfall ‘Be Prepared’: Several Hospitalized With Frostbite Over Weekend In Twin Cities Meet The First Twin Cities Baby Born In 2022 With Lingering Subzero Temps, How To Protect Your Home From Pipe Bursts

