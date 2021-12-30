See first official snow measurement and why water officials are cautiously optimistic

As water distribution in Pinal County gets cut back due to drought mitigation, Maricopa residents might not have much to worry about at the moment, but local agriculture does. Jeffrey Silvertooth, a University of Arizona professor and extension specialist in agronomy/soil science at the Maricopa Agricultural Center, said it’s important for people in the community and city to know right now that none of the water reductions will hit municipal or industrial users.

MARICOPA, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO