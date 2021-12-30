See first official snow measurement and why water officials are cautiously optimistic

This week's winter storm didn't just bring 10 inches of snow to parts of Duluth, it also resulted in the city's first official snow emergency. The City of Duluth declared a snow emergency Tuesday — the first snow emergency in its 165-year history as a city. That means no vehicles can be parked on the 120 miles of newly designated snow emergency routes in the city until 6 p.m. Wednesday, the final day of the snow emergency.
Despite recent storms, Folsom Lake isn’t even two thirds full, and California remains mired in a multi-year drought that’s left its biggest reservoirs even emptier. Nonetheless, starting early Tuesday the federal managers of Folsom Dam began letting out a substantial amount of water into the American River through Sacramento, prompting warnings from local authorities to be mindful of rapidly rising, swift-moving water.
Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige laid out his biennial state budget on Monday, Dec. 20, restoring programs and resources that had been stripped away during the last two pandemic years, adding resources in others, and otherwise painting a picture that the worst of the dire COVID-19 economy is in the rear view.
A series of storms last month has resulted in a marked improvement in California’s drought situation statewide, pulling much of the southern part of the state out of more serious categories. Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all saw significant improvements in December, the latest maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor reveal. […]
The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
The Caltrans map of Southern California roads looks like a mass of emergency orange and red caution icons Thursday, thanks to intense winter storms shutting down roads and impacting traffic flow throughout the bottom half of the state. Though SLO County is now seeing overcast but dry conditions with only...
Thousands of military families displaced for the holidays try make the most of their situation. Many families displaced due the Navy’s tainted water line are living in hotels across the island, spending holidays away from home. ‘A financial disaster’: Red Hill water crisis could prevent, even halt some construction...
A surge in new COVID cases over the last week has state health officials asking residents to be cautious this holiday season. Gov. David Ige and state Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char on Friday urged residents to be cautious this holiday season, and celebrate responsibly — in light of a new surge in COVID cases in the islands.
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Tuesday is officially winter and supposed to start at precisely 10:59 a.m. EST, meaning 8:59 a.m. MST in Arizona and 7:59 a.m. in California. This otherwise known as the winter solstice. This will begin the shortest day and longest night of the year in the northern...
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials are continuing to monitor water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The International Lake Ontario- St. Lawrence River Board has confirmed that Lake Ontario is currently above the long-term average by 34 centimeters or 13.4 inches. According to the Board, September...
As water distribution in Pinal County gets cut back due to drought mitigation, Maricopa residents might not have much to worry about at the moment, but local agriculture does. Jeffrey Silvertooth, a University of Arizona professor and extension specialist in agronomy/soil science at the Maricopa Agricultural Center, said it’s important for people in the community and city to know right now that none of the water reductions will hit municipal or industrial users.
As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly through the U.S., people are wondering whether America will follow the lead of other European nations in initiating another nationwide shutdown. The latest COVID-19 variant was supposedly discovered on Nov. 25 in South Africa and has now been detected in more than...
The latest storm gave San Luis Obispo County another quick soaking with between a quarter-inch and an inch of rain recorded as of early Monday afternoon. Enough rain has fallen, in fact, that the Salinas River is flowing again. Amid a series of winter storms, the rainfall totals varied from...
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
