Denver Nuggets game against Golden State Warriors postponed

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
The Denver Nuggets had a game postponed for the second time this season when Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors was called off hours before tipoff.

The Nuggets' Dec. 19 game in Brooklyn was also postponed as the Nets were unable to field a healthy, eight-man roster. Thursday, it was the Nuggets trying to find enough healthy players and coaches.

Multiple reports earlier Thursday had the Nuggets dealing with a number of positive COVID-19 tests. Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji were listed in the league's health and safety protocols on the team's injury report. Head coach Michael Malone was also reportedly in health and safety protocols.

With Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., PJ Dozier and Markus Howard unavailable due to long-term injuries and a handful of other players questionable for the game, the Nuggets determined the team would not be able to provide to the league-required eight players to play against the Warriors for the second time in three days.

It was the NBA's 11th postponed game this season, the second impacting Denver.

The Nuggets will take a 17-16 record into the new year. Denver is scheduled to resume play Saturday at Houston.

