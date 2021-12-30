ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

10 Unsolved Mysteries from 2021

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
Photo: China National Space Administration

By Tim Binnall

The past twelve months provided more than a few peculiar incidents and curious events that continue to leave us scratching our heads. From a stuffed three-headed duckling that randomly appeared on a Canadian man's doorstep to a puzzling 'hut' spotted on the far side of the moon by China's lunar rover, 2021 comes to a close with several unanswered questions to mysteries that may last long into the future...

Who kept leaving baked potatoes outside a library in Massachusetts?

What was the mystery object that was struck by a US submarine in October?

What caused the unsettling 'bird plague' that swept across several states this past summer?

Who sent a stuffed three-headed duckling to a Canadian man?

What was the mystery creature remains spotted on the floor of the Mediterranean?

Why did thousands of racing pigeons in England mysteriously vanish on the same day?

Was a baby dinosaur filmed running through the backyard of a Florida home?

What was the mysterious flashing light seen emanating from the River Thames?

Why did a downpour over a parking lot in Indonesia only soak one car?

What is the 'mystery hut' spotted by China's lunar rover on the far side of the moon?

