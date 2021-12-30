10 Unsolved Mysteries from 2021
By Tim Binnall
The past twelve months provided more than a few peculiar incidents and curious events that continue to leave us scratching our heads. From a stuffed three-headed duckling that randomly appeared on a Canadian man's doorstep to a puzzling 'hut' spotted on the far side of the moon by China's lunar rover, 2021 comes to a close with several unanswered questions to mysteries that may last long into the future...
Who kept leaving baked potatoes outside a library in Massachusetts?
What was the mystery object that was struck by a US submarine in October?
What caused the unsettling 'bird plague' that swept across several states this past summer?
Who sent a stuffed three-headed duckling to a Canadian man?
What was the mystery creature remains spotted on the floor of the Mediterranean?
Why did thousands of racing pigeons in England mysteriously vanish on the same day?
Was a baby dinosaur filmed running through the backyard of a Florida home?
What was the mysterious flashing light seen emanating from the River Thames?
Why did a downpour over a parking lot in Indonesia only soak one car?
What is the 'mystery hut' spotted by China's lunar rover on the far side of the moon?
