Mayor Peduto announces opening of City's largest electric vehicle charging lot

PITTSBURGH During Mayor Bill Peduto's final press conference as the Mayor of Pittsburgh, he announced the largest the completion of the largest electric vehicle charging station in Western Pennsylvania.

The installation is located in the City of Pittsburgh’s Second Avenue Parking Plaza.

Mayor Peduto made the announcement alongside the Pittsburgh Parking Authority and Duquesne Light Company.

The installation includes 15 dual-hose Level 2 chargers that can fully charge a vehicle in 6-8 hours.

Up to 30 electric vehicles will be able to be charged at a time.

The Second Avenue lot will become the city’s main electric charging station and will be the main charging spot for Pittsburgh’s growing fleet of electric vehilces.

Multiple new charging sites are planned to be opened in 2022 and 2023.

The City of Pittsburgh plans on converting to 100% fossil-fuel free by 2030.