ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs visit Bengals in showdown of 2 of AFC’s top teams

By Ap News
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QRSO_0dZPfovX00

(Associated Press) – Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow admitted that this week that he heard the warning from Baltimore defensive coordinator Wink Martindale against putting him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame so early in his young NFL career.

Burrow proceeded to shred the Ravens for 525 yards passing in a blowout of their AFC North rivals.

He just may need to replicate that performance on Sunday, when AFC West champion Kansas City comes to town. After all, the Chiefs have their own quarterback — Patrick Mahomes — who appears destined to one day land in Canton, Ohio.

“I think whoever is lining up across from us, we’re going to be excited to play,” Burrow said in brushing aside any talk of a showdown between quarterbacks.

“This is a big opportunity, whether it’s the Chiefs or whoever we throw out there against us. We have an opportunity to win and make the playoffs.”

Indeed, the Bengals (9-6) can clinch their division with a win over the Chiefs (11-4) on Sunday. That would take a whole lot of pressure off their regular-season finale in Cleveland, and give Bengals coach Zac Taylor the rare opportunity to rest Burrow and some of his other stars ahead of a wild-card playoff game the following week.

But beating the Chiefs right now just might be the toughest task in football.

After a lousy start left them with a losing record seven games into the season, Mahomes and the rest of his cohorts have turned things around in a remarkable way. They have ripped off eight consecutive wins, including last week’s 36-10 romp over Pittsburgh to clinch their sixth straight division title, and are back near full strength after a COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s a big game any way you want to phrase it,” Taylor said. “You want to win the division and go to the playoffs. The Chiefs happen to be the team that’s right in front of us that allows us to do that. It’s a tremendous football team. They’ve had a lot of success over the years. We understand that. But we don’t put too much into that. This is about us.”

That’s not to say the Chiefs don’t have plenty riding on the outcome. They head into the weekend leading Tennessee by one game for the No. 1 playoff seed, which means the lone AFC bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

“The job’s not finished,” Mahomes said. “We want to get the No. 1 seed.”

As for his showdown with Burrow on Sunday?

“Not only is he a great football player, I think he’s a great leader,” Mahomes said. “He can lead anybody, no matter where he’s at. He can go out with swag, that mentality, ‘We’re going to win no matter what.’ It takes a lot of experience and going out there and doing it for people to believe it.”

TAKE AWAY THE HOUSE

Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House was hired as the defensive coordinator at LSU this week. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid said this week that House will continue to work in Kansas City as long as the team is alive in the playoffs.

“He’ll be tremendous for the Tigers,” Reid said. “We have a bunch of them on our team. They’re fired up for him.”

RECORD WATCH

Burrow needs 38 completions to break Carson Palmer’s single-season franchise record of 373 set in 2007, and he needs 129 yards passing and four TD passes to break Andy Dalton’s records of 4,293 yards and 33 TDs set in 2013.

He’s not the only Bengals player on record watch, though. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase needs 278 yards receiving to pass Chad Johnson (1,440) for the most in a single season, and running back Joe Mixon’s 16 touchdowns overall are one shy of Carl Pickens’ record set in 1995 and his 13 TD runs are two shy of Ickey Woods’ record set in 1988.

TAKE IT AWAY

The Chiefs have dominated the turnover battle in recent weeks, a big reason they’ve ripped off eight straight wins. The Chiefs have forced 20 turnovers and committed six over the past seven games. Last week was a prime example: They picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger while recovering two fumbles while not committing a turnover.

STAR WARS

Want to know how much offensive firepower will be on display Sunday? The AFC offensive player of the week awards gives a pretty good indication. Mahomes has won it twice and tight end Travis Kelce picked up the honor for Kansas City in Week 15. Burrow also has two awards, including this past week, while Chase won it for Cincinnati in Week 7 and running back Joe Mixon in Week 12. That’s nearly half of the honors given out this season.

SHELL GAMES

One way teams have tried to slow down Kansas City is by playing two safeties in a “shell” deep downfield, forcing them to dink-and-dunk their way downfield on offense. But there have been signs the past few weeks that Mahomes and Co. have figured out that strategy, and that means it might not be so successful for Cincinnati.

“Teams are mixing more than what we think,” Reid said. “We’re seeing some shell, some single safety, some man — they throw a lot at you and this crew is no different. They have a whole package that they really execute well.”

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Ja’Marr Chase after Bengals’ thrilling win

We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
The Spun

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ickey Woods
FanSided

KC Chiefs have lots of blame to assign for frustrating loss to Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a pivotal AFC matchup to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday by the final score of 34-31. It was one of the more frustrating and painful losses in recent memory. There were plenty of things that happened on the field that led to that pain and frustration, but the biggest reason for it is what this loss means in the AFC standings. This was a game that the Chiefs just couldn’t afford to lose, but unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Associated Press#Afc North#Afc West
News-Democrat

KC Chiefs lose control of AFC seeding: What happened in Sunday’s loss at the Bengals?

Penalties, dropped passes and a leaky defense plagued the Chiefs on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. And that cost the Chiefs dearly in a wildly entertaining, back-and-forth contest. The Bengals capitalized on multiple errors by the visitors and stunned the Chiefs 34-31 in a contest that saw two lead changes...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs vs. Bengals: 4 things to watch and a prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals have a dance with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday that will decide much about their future. Those Chiefs are the AFC’s top seed. Beat them, and the AFC North belongs to the Bengals, as does a playoff berth. Lose, and Week 18 against Cleveland becomes a must-win game — while the focus slowly starts to shift to other things like the draft.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Times Leader

Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title

CINCINNATI — Patrick Mahomes had a message for young Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase when the two met on the field after Cincinnati’s dramatic 34-31 win over Kansas City to clinch the AFC North title. “Keep going — we’ll see you in the playoffs,” the Chiefs quarterback told...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a last-second game to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, as Zac Taylor’s team won the AFC North division. In the loss, Andy Reid’s team suffered a significant injury loss. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Chiefs offensive lineman Lucas Niang is believed...
NFL
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy