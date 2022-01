President Mayo Clinic Health System – Southeast Minnesota. The holiday season is here, and as much as we would like COVID to be behind us, that is not the case. COVID-19 continues to be a public health threat with cases rising nationwide and right here in Southern Minnesota. “Bah, humbug,” as Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol would say. The best line of defense is getting vaccinated and receiving a booster, if you are eligible. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and related hospitalizations and death.

